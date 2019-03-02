New Names Rumored For This Year’s WWE Hall of Fame Class

Two new names have emerged as possible inductees for this year’s class of the WWE Hall of Fame.

Last week, WrestleVotes broke the news that The Honky Tonk Man would be inducted this year, and he was later confirmed by WWE. Now, the WrestleVotes account is claiming that Torrie Wilson and Brutus Beefcake will also be inducted as part of this year’s class.

So far, D-Generation X and the Honky Tonk Man are the only names confirmed for this year’s ceremony. The DX group will consist of Triple H, Shawn Michaels, Chyna, Sean “X-Pac” Waltman, Billy Gunn, and Road Dogg.

The Hart Foundation has also strongly been rumored as a possible inductee this year. That would include Bret Hart, Jimmy Hart, and Jim Neidhart, the original team, rather than 1997 stable that also included Brian Pillman, “British Bulldog” Davey Boy Smith, and Owen Hart. Given the death of Neidhart last summer, the timing of a Hart Foundation induction makes sense.

Also, there’s some possible changes that might be in store for the Hall of Fame this year. According to a recent interview with Sean Waltman on the Sam Roberts Wrestling Podcast, it looks like WWE may be cutting inductors for each new member this year in order to cut down on the time of the ceremony.

“Some things were explained to me when [Mark] Carano broke the news to me,” Waltman said. “He told me some things are going to change about the ceremony. Obviously, there were some things that were problems at pretty much of all the Hall of Fames, but especially last year. Guys just taking their sweet time [with their speeches].”

He continued, “Things are gonna change. There may or may not be inductors. I mean, I’ve seen some inductors take 30 minutes to f—ing give their inductor’s speech!”

[H/T to Wrestling Inc.]