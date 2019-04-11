Torrie Wilson Jokes About Being Apart of Fans’ ‘Puberty’ During WWE Hall of Fame Speech

Big E and Xavier Woods thanking Torrie Wilson for being part of their puberty…😂😂😂 #WWEHOF pic.twitter.com/08nr3ZHoi3 — 🇬🇧Dan🇬🇧 (@Wwefantalk1) April 6, 2019

WWE Hall of Famer Torrie Wilson thanked a large number of people during her induction speech on Saturday ngiht, ranging from Hulk Hogan and Kevin Nash for helping her get into the business back in WCW to all of her fans who supported her throughout the years. But she couldn’t help but crack a joke about a certain portion of her fans who have told her she was a big part of their “puberty” during her WWE career.

“I just want to thank you for letting me be just even a small part of your life,” Wilson said. “And for many of you guys, apart of your puberty. Like I’ve heard that a lot.”

The joke got a good laugh from the crowd in attendance, and even got a comedic standing ovation from Big E and Xavier Woods, who were seated in the front row behind Wilson. The joke was likely in reference to Wilson’s two appearances in Playboy magazine.

Elsewhere in her speech, Wilson took a shot at the online critics who claimed she “didn’t deserve” to be inducted.

“First thing you’ve got to do is realize that permission is for pansies,” Wilson said. “We don’t need anyone’s permission to eb who we are, and we don’t need permission to be who who want to be. I didn’t ask the guy who said ‘Torrie Wilson doesn’t belong with the WWE Hall of Fame‘ if he thought it was okay if I still went anyway. And I didn’t ask the guy that was up there booing me [pointing to the higher seating in the arena] telling me I suck if he deemed me worthy of lacing up my wrestling boots and giving it a try the next night. Because neither would’ve said yes but neither one was the one stepping in this ring.”

Elsewhere during the induction ceremony, a random fan jumped into the ring and tackled Bret Hart during The Hart Foundation’s induction speech. The fan was quickly jumped by a group of wrestlers and security, and was carried out of the arena while Hart continued his speech unscathed.

