WWE Hall of Famer ‘Hacksaw’ Jim Duggan Spent Thanksgiving in ICU

While he was still with his family, WWE icon “Hacksaw” Jim Duggan was forced to enjoy Thanksgiving from a hospital room.

The 64-year-old WWE Hall of Famer spent his Thursday in a South Carolina ICU, but the details of his health are still unknown. However, his daughter did make an optimistic post to Instagram

Videos by ComicBook.com

“Happy Thanksgiving from the Duggan family to yours!”Dad is in ICU but is in good spirits and we are all doing good- we have a lot to be thankful for this year.”

Duggan himself shared the same photo, but also declared that he hopes to leave the hospital on Saturday.

“Doing ok, hope to be out by Saturday! But will. miss the show this Sat,” he wrote.

Whatever Duggan is dealing with, it appears things are trending in the right direction. Duggan has been healthy enough to actually wrestle multiple times in 2018.

Here’s to a speedy recovery for Hacksaw.