WWE Hall of Famer Reportedly Revealed for Raw is XXX Anniversary Show

WWE's Raw is XXX will be celebrating the 30th anniversary of the show this coming Monday, and a bevy of WWE Legends and Hall of Famers will be making appearances during the show. WWE has revealed stars like Hulk Hogan, The Bellas, and more will be in attendance, but a new report from PWInsider reveals that Lita is also supposed to be at the show. Lita hasn't been officially revealed by WWE, but it appears she will be at the show, as she is also slated to film content for WWE's A&E shows next week while she's there.

Lita also continues to be a fan favorite, and the last time she was in WWE she had a small program with Becky Lynch. That culminated in a match between the two at WWE's Elimination Chamber event, and while Lynch won, Lita has teased she'd be open to a rematch.

Perhaps that will be teased during her appearance, as Lynch will be in action during the show in a huge match against Bayley in a Steel Cage. It would be the place for Lita to challenge Lynch again, though if she were to go heel she could also cause Lynch the match against Bayley and set that up as well. We'll just have to wait and see.

So far the full list of appearances on Raw is XXX includes Ric Flair, Hulk Hogan, The Undertaker, The Bellas, Shawn Michaels, Ron Simmons, X-Pac, Road Dogg, Theodore Long, Kurt Angle, Alundra Blayze, Ted DiBiase, Lita, and Jerry 'The King' Lawler. There could be another surprise or two, but we'll just have to wait and see. As for the matches on the show, here's the current card for the episode.

Raw Tag Team Championship Match: The Usos (C) vs The Judgement Day (Dominik Mysterio and Damian Priest)

United States Championship Match: Austin Theory (C) vs Bobby Lashley

Steel Cage Match: Becky Lynch vs Bayley

Trial of Sami Zayn

