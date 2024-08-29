WWE Hall of Famer Held “Secret Meeting” With MJF About a Retirement Match

Mick Foley shocked the wrestling world earlier this year when he announced his ambition to wrestle one last bout. The man behind Mankind shared on social media that he was training to compete in what he wanted to be a death match, noting that the endgame of getting back in the ring was set in order to encourage him to get back in shape along the way. During that journey, Foley ultimately changed his mind about wrestling again, citing concerns with his health and the revelation that he had suffered a concussion along the way. Considering Foley’s desire to have one last match was made public long before he decided against it, many wrestlers publicly and privately approached Foley about being his last opponent.

Mick Foley Would’ve Wrestled MJF in Retirement Match

Mrs. Foley’s Baby Boy is remaining retired, but there was one man that nearly got him to lace up his boots one last time.

Speaking at Nickel City Comic-Con, WWE Hall of Famer Mick Foley revealed that AEW star Maxwell Jacob Friedman was one of the wrestlers that he seriously considered coming out of retirement to wrestle.

“Man, when I was thinking of having that last match, when I announced that intention, there were no shortage of people from every promotion reaching out to me,” Foley said. “One guy I probably would have gone with because he’d clearly done some thinking about it and lined out six great weeks of TV was MJF.”

MJF has had no shortage of interactions with wrestling legends during his five years in All Elite Wrestling. The former AEW World Champion has stood toe-to-toe with Chris Jericho, “Diamond” Dallas Page, and Arn Anderson in varying circumstances. MJF was so serious about matching up with Foley that he met with the legend in private to pitch his ideas.

“We didn’t take a photo together because we didn’t wanna ruin the secret meeting but I heard what he had to say, I really liked it. I had no doubt that he would have pulled it off perfectly,” Foley continued. “He’s so good and in his prime that he could have worked around my weaknesses and played to my strengths, and I think we could have done something pretty cool.”

Foley is currently on a WWE Legends contract and serves as an ambassador for the company. MJF is set to face Daniel Garcia at AEW All Out on Saturday, September 7th.