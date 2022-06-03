WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair Reveals Vince McMahon Meeting That Left Him in Tears

WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair will soon be wrestling his final match at Starrcast V, and along the way, he’s had his share of unforgettable moments. Not all of them have been ones he longs to remember of course, and on the latest episode of his To Be The Man podcast, Flair recalled one such moment that happened during a meeting with a Vince McMahon. In 2007 Flair took exception to being advertised for a show in South Carolina that he wasn’t appearing on and a match that had him teaming with Torrie Wilson to face Carlito and Victoria, and the ensuing exchange with Vince McMahon left Flair in tears

Flair talked about the match and how he let Victoria throw him around “like she was Ricky Steamboat. There was a heated exchange between Flair and McMahon after he walked through the curtain and Flair revealed he actually quit after it all went down.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Flair said “I walk into Gorilla [backstage area] and Vince said, ‘What the hell are you doing?’ I said, ‘I’m working with a girl. I made her look like who she is, a great worker.’ ‘Who booked that match?’ ‘I don’t know, somebody right here. You just watched it.’ That was the exact conversation, and I quit.”

After that exchange Flair and McMahon would have a meeting and Flair brought along two lawyers. That didn’t sit well with McMahon, who ripped into him for bringing them. “[Vince McMahon] chewed my a** out and I started crying and said, ‘Okay,’” Flair said. “He cussed out my lawyers. He said, ‘Who the f*** are these two f*******? You’ve got a lot of balls to bring a lawyer into my office. Aren’t you man enough to talk to me man to man? I hate lawyers. I hate my own f****** lawyer!’”

Flair will team-up with FTR for his final match against the Rock ‘n’ roll Express and an unnamed partner, and the event has already sold out. Hopefully, we’ll find out his opponent soon, but in the meantime let us know who you hope it is in the comments!

H/T Inside The Ropes