Ric Flair's Robe for His Final Match Revealed

Ric Flair's robe has been a signature aspect of his presentation throughout his legendary career, and "The Nature Boy" revealed what his robe for his final pro wrestling match would be during an announcement on Memorial Day. Flair dropped a trailer for the first-ever "Jim Crockett Promotions" action figure, which goes on sale on Friday. The figure has Flair dressed in a white robe with grey trim and purple accents throughout, including flowers and butterflies. Each of the figures will be personally signed by the 16-time world champion.

When Flair first announced he would be stepping back in the ring for one final match at the Nashville Fairgrounds on July 31, it was reported that he'd be taking part in a six-man tag match that also involves FTR, The Rock N' Roll Express and Ricky "The Dragon" Steamboat. However, Steamboat then came out publicly to say he had turned down the match.

This Friday At Noon We Release The First Ever Jim Crockett Promotions Action Figure!



Me In The Robe I’ll Wear For My Last Match!



These Are Limited And Each Will Be Signed By Me!



Pre Order & Either Pick It Up In Nashville Or Have It Shipped Worldwide!https://t.co/t6ZyPQK96X pic.twitter.com/UhFlCJYTZ3 — Ric Flair® (@RicFlairNatrBoy) May 30, 2022

"I'm very excited, especially because no one knows who is competing. I'm very excited, just being part of it has me excited. I'm pushing, I'm a guy who has to have a goal to push myself hard. Not knowing exactly who the opponents are going to be, but having a rough idea," Flair said on a recent episode of To Be The Man while addressing who that sixth man will be, while simultaneously shooting down the rumor that its Hulk Hogan.

In a separate episode, the 73-year-old star addressed fans who are concerned about his health and safety for his last match — "For the 30% of people who are worried about me getting in the ring and wrestling again, first of all, I assure you that I've been in the ring a lot more than I've shown on social media," Flair said. "I'm in better shape now than I was, better shape now because I train with Rob, John Cena's personal trainer, than I've ever been in my life in terms of cardio. I've never been a cosmetic wonder boy, so I am going to wear a shirt but I can assure you that in two and a half months, I will put on a clinic of what real wrestling should be about."

"If you don't see how much money I make from Cameo, that alone I can live on for the rest of my life," he continued. "I just made a commercial for Nu Image Rejuvenation Clinic, another commercial for Car Shield. My life is good, I don't need the money but I do like the glory. I'm never going to walk away from it. If I have a chance to get myself over, I'm going to do it. It's what I've been doing my whole life. It's not about the money, guys. I am going to make a lot of money because everything Conrad touches makes money. This is about me doing what I've done my whole life. I watch wrestling every day because I love it and I respect the guys in it."