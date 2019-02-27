WWE Hall of Famer Tammy ‘Sunny’ Sytch Arrested for Sixth DWI

WWE Hall of Famer Tammy Sytch, better known as Sunny from her time in the WWF, was arrested on Saturday for driving while intoxicated in Seaside Heights New Jersey, according to local police.

According to a release from Ocean County Sheriff’s Officer Kevin Fennessy (via NJ.com), Sytch allegedly drove through a stop sign, drove down a one-way street the wrong way was driving with a suspended license and had an alcohol container in her vehicle. The arrest marked the sixth time Sytch has been charged with a DWI and her third in the last year.

Sytch spent eight months in jail back in 2018 for her numerous arrests, and announced in October upon her release that she would only be making public appearances for one more year before retiring. She explained a month later that she was choosing to do so in order to go back to school.

Many are asking why Im retiring…its simple. Im going back to school. I was pre-med before the WWE hired me, so Im going back to be a Physician’s Assistant. I can still diagnose, treat and prescribe…I just won’t be an MD. I need some normality and stability in my life! — Tamara Sytch (@WWEHOFerSunny) November 9, 2018

Sytch made her professional wrestling debut in 1993 as part of Smoky Mountain Wrestling alongside her long-time boyfriend Chris Candido. She eventually made her way to the WWF in 1995 and is considered by many to be the first Diva of the company’s women’s division.

Throughout her career Sunny managed Candido, Brian Lee, Faarooq Asad, Legion of Doom 2000, the Bodydonnas, the Godwinns and the Smoking Gunns. She was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2011, but has not appeared in the company since.

In 2016 a story hit the web that Sytch was looking to sell her Hall of Fame ring. However in 2017 she claimed that it was a publicity stunt.

“Everything in this business and revolving around this business is a work,” Sytch said in an interview. “The whole ring thing, it was a publicity stunt thought of by me and Steven Hirsch from Vivid [Entertainment Group] just to get publicity for selling the movie. That was it. That was all it was. It was a publicity stunt we got TMZ to do because that’s the best way get anything out there to the media and that’s all it was. My ring is locked up in a safe in the next room right now. I don’t need to sell my ring to pay anything. That’s not how it works.”