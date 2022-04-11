WWE Hall of Famer The Undertaker Is Launching His Own Podcast

WWE Hall of Famer The Undertaker isn’t quietly riding off into the sunset. The Deadman is reportedly joining the podcast game, with WWE and Peacock both convincing him to start his own show. Fans got to witness WWE CEO Vince McMahon induct The Undertaker into the WWE 2022 Hall of Fame on the eve of WrestleMania 38. If this new report turns out to be true, Undertaker would join his fellow Hall of Famer Stone Cold Steve Austin with his own podcast, as the Texas Rattlesnake currently hosts Broken Skull Sessions.

The tweet from WrestleVotes reads, “In a show similar to that of Broken Skull Sessions, Peacock & WWE have convinced The Undertaker to enter the podcasting world. Source states his new show should begin airing within the next few months. A fascinating concept that was unfathomable just a few years back.” At this time there isn’t word on the type of format Undertaker’s new podcast would take.

McMahon and Undertaker (aka Mark Calaway) have had a close relationship throughout Calaway’s career in WWE, as fans learned in Undertaker’s The Last Ride documentary. Undertaker is also one of the biggest legends in not just WWE, but the wrestling business in its entirety, so having McMahon do the honors was something many assumed would happen.

During The Last Ride, Calaway talked about his retirement and that it was time to leave the ring, though he did leave the door open just a bit.

“I think it’s always in my head and in my heart, especially getting ready for WrestleMania here at AT&T Stadium it’s just like … man. But it’s just at a point where physically, I can’t perform at a level,” Undertaker explained. “I mean, I could go out and walk through something and I could get through a match. But I can’t give people what they expect at this point. When you see Undertaker, you pay money to see that guy wrestle. I can’t deliver physically on what people’s expectations are. … The passion is obviously still there. I think that will always be there. It’s just the physical side of it. … My time has come, my time has gone. This is the WWE and things happen, you never know. But I know that my time has passed and it’s time for these young guys to step up and take over and lead us to where we’re going.”

