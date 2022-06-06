Bobby Lashley Calls Out Roman Reigns Following His Hell in a Cell Victory

✖

Bobby Lashley was victorious at Hell in a Cell on Sunday in defeating both Omos and MVP in a handicap match. After soaking in the adoration from the Chicago crowd, Lashley jumped out of the ring and grabbed a replica WWE Championship trophy and hoisted it over his head, indicating he wants to be world champion for a third time. Roman Reigns, who was not on the show, has yet to defend the WWE Championship since winning it at WrestleMania 38 and unifying it with the Universal Championship.

Lashley and Reigns have wrestled numerous times over the past four year, though "The All Mighty" is one of the very few men who can claim they have a clean pinfall victory over "The Tribal Chief" by beating him at the 2018 Extreme Rules event.

Should Lashley be next in line for a shot at Reigns? Tell us your thoughts down in the comments! WWE returns to pay-per-view on July 2 with the Money in the Bank event at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas.

