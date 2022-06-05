Ezekiel on WWE Fans Getting Behind Him, Kevin Owens' Problem With Him

✖

Ever since Ezekiel arrived on Monday Night Raw, one thing has been consistent — Kevin Owens' utter disdain for him. After losing to "Stone Cold" Steve Austin at WrestleMania 38 in early April, Ezekiel arrived on the following episode of Raw to introduce himself as Elias' younger brother. Owens never bought it, claiming he was just Elias with a shaved beard and new ring gear, and his obsession with proving Ezekiel is lying has driven him to fits of rage. But Zeke has a different theory when it comes to KO.

"He's got issues. I got to tell you, I think it all happened either leading up to or when he fought Stone Cold Steve Austin at WrestleMania," Ezekiel told ComicBook this week. "I think something in him snapped right there. I think he wanted to have a huge moment for himself and he got caught by The Rattlesnake. And here's the thing. The guy is just a perpetual liar. He lied to Stone Cold Steve Austin. If you've watched his career, as I have, I'm a huge wrestling fan. He's lied to pretty much everybody he's ever partnered with in his career. So things don't end well for Kevin Owens. And for whatever reason, I was excited. I came out there the night after WrestleMania, wanted to introduce myself. Clearly, Kevin was on edge and he's lost it ever since then."

Check out ComicBook's full interview with Ezekiel below! WWE's Hell in a Cell takes place tonight at the Allstate Arena in Rosemont (Chicago), Illinois!

The WWE fans have really gotten behind you in the past few weeks. Were you surprised at all by that?

Yeah, very much so. I mean, borderline overwhelming. I want to thank my older brother for it. I think there's a little something. I can't quite put my finger on it, but the audience must see something in me that they saw in Elias. And so there's some kind of carryover connection there that I am just so grateful for. And I was out in the crowd just a few weeks ago and the guy next to me was screaming. He was a "Zeke freak." It's like, I feel like that's what my crew has called themself. The Zeke Freaks. And I'm grateful for it. I am humbled by it. And it's really awesome to have that kind of support so quickly.

Looking at your ring gear, I've noticed the arm tassels give off an Ultimate Warrior vibe but the trunks and boots feel more like "Machon Man" Randy Savage. Was that deliberate?

That was not the intention, but man, I got to tell you, maybe it was working through me in a subconscious way. Because I got to tell you, I'm a huge wrestling fan, grew up a huge wrestling fan. Always wanted to be a wrestler. My brother got there first, but now I'm doing it. And I was a huge fan of Macho Man and the Ultimate Warrior and all these colorful characters growing up. These guys are great. And so if there's some inspiration in there, awesome, I'll take it.

Your brother defined his career by his music. What kind of music are you interested in?

I love to play the piano. That is like a passion of mine. I don't want to step on the guitar. I tried it. Growing up, I tried, I certainly tried to be like my older brother in more ways than one. I couldn't do it. Okay. That's his thing. He's got that skill. That's not me, but I've always taken to piano. And so yeah, maybe one day I get to present that to the world. But again, I don't want that to overshadow the action in-ring and all that stuff.

Are you able to grow a beard?

I've tried so many times. I could go months without even shaving a little bit. And it'll look like this. You know what I mean? It's crazy.

Once this business with Kevin is over, do you want to go after a championship?

100%, man, that is the dream. That is the goal. Listen, I'm on Monday Night Raw. So we've got the US championship right now. Now if the opportunity comes to take on Roman Reigns or something like that, I would not hesitate to jump at that, but we've got the US champ on Monday Night Raw. I could see myself going after and winning that. I mean, you got to be able to see yourself winning these things in order for it to happen. And I really think I could take it, Austin Theory or Ali, whoever comes out with that. And on top of that, we got Money in the Bank coming up. That would be a dream come true to take part in the Money in the Bank ladder match. And winning that opens up all types of opportunities.