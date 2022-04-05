WWE Star Returns With New Gimmick on WWE Raw After WrestleMania

Elias finally returned to WWE programming on this week’s Monday Night Raw, interrupting Kevin Owens during a promo while sporting a brand new look. With new ring gear and his signature beard shaven off, “The Drifter” introduced himself as Ezekiel and claimed he was Elias’ younger brother. Owens wasn’t buying it and eventually left the ring as fans kept chanting “Walk With Elias.”

After repeatedly losing to Jaxson Ryker on Raw last year, WWE started airing vignettes claiming that “Elias was dead” while hinting at a new persona coming soon. Said gimmick was reportedly going to resemble “Macho Man” Randy Savage, but Vince McMahon shut the idea. Glimpses of what that gimmick was going to be made their way into promotional material for WWE 2K22 back in February.

Ezekiel didn’t get physical, but he did take over Elias’ Twitter account still claiming to be his own younger brother. The four-time 24/7 Champion has been using “The Drifter” persona on WWE’s main roster since 2017.

Hey guys, since Elias is gone, I’ll be taking over his Twitter, I’m his younger brother – Ezekiel! https://t.co/PDXVlioGMR — ELIJAH (@_Iam_Elijah_) April 5, 2022

This story is developing…