WWE Hell in a Cell: Theory Retains United States Championship Against Mustafa Ali

Theory has retained the United States Championship against Mustafa Ali at WWE Hell in a Cell! The latest premium live event had quite a stacked card this year, and one of the major draws was the United States Championship title match between Theory and Mustafa Ali. It's been a wild road for Mustafa Ali ever since he came back to WWE television on Monday Night Raw. Not only did promos and other competitors point to the very real dissatisfaction that Ali had with his prior booking (something that Ali has been very upfront about), but Ali has been making one major comeback since he has been firmly placed as the first real challenger for the United States Championship after Theory won it some time ago.

With this being the first real opportunity for the title, Ali had a lot riding on the match against Theory. Ali had been fighting through all sorts of tricks and tomfoolery over the last few weeks with Theory's interferences, The Miz being involved, Ciampa, and of the course the connections to Vince McMahon himself, Ali really needed to make sure he walked out with the win here. Unfortunately, that's not how it played out as Theory walked out the winner.

Given that it was Mustafa Ali's hometown of Chicago and the past few weeks of struggling against some major odds, the crowd was definitely on his side. But with WWE's history of having the hometown hero taking a major loss (and the premium live event overall not surprising with many of its results), Theory took the win here. Ali provided a valiant effort, but unfortunately it just wasn't enough.

As for the rest of WWE Hell in a Cell, the premium live event is now streaming on Peacock, and the full card and results so far for WWE Hell in a Cell 2022 breaks down as such:

Raw Women's Championship: Bianca Belair def. Asuka and Becky Lynch

Kevin Owens def. Ezekiel

Bobby Lashley def. Omos & MVP

The Judgement Day def. AJ Styles, Finn Balor & Liv Morgan

Madcap Moss def. Happy Corbin (No Holds Barred)

United States Championship: Theory vs. Mustafa Ali

Cody Rhodes vs. Seth Rollins (Hell in a Cell)

