Howard Finkel Death: WWE Superstars & Fans Mourn The Hall Of Fame Announcer

Howard Finkel, WWE Hall of Famer and pro wrestling’s most famous ring announcer, died at the age of 69 on Thursday. WWE released a statement breaking the news on his passing, part of which read, “When considering the greatest ring announcers in the history of sports and sports-entertainment, you’d be hard-pressed to name one better than Howard Finkel.” Since the announcements fans and wrestlers alike from multiple generations have taken to social media to offer their condolences, as well as share their favorite memories of “The Fink.” Finkel first began working for Vince McMahon Sr.’s World Wide Wrestling Federation in 1975, and was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2009.

Check out some of the reactions to Finkel’s passing in the list below.

Hulk Hogan

Howard Finkle was on Team Hogan through the good and bad times,even when I was on the outs Howard would call on a consistent basis to tell me to always keep my head up,it was” never say never” and “you and Vince will work it out”,my good friend RIP,I love you 4LifeHH — Hulk Hogan (@HulkHogan) April 16, 2020

Stephanie McMahon & Triple H

In what has already been a tough week for our @WWE family, today we lost our 1st ever employee and WWE Hall of Famer, @howardfinkel. Howard’s voice is iconic & recognized by generations of fans. He will be missed. #RIPHowardFinkel Thank you for everything. ❤️🙏❤️ — Stephanie McMahon (@StephMcMahon) April 16, 2020

You weren’t someone until you heard Howard announce you. A championship win didn’t feel real until you heard him say “and the new!” His voice, his personality, and his positivity will be sorely missed. Thank you for everything…especially your friendship. https://t.co/CYSPt6vnvU — Triple H (@TripleH) April 16, 2020

The National Wrestling Alliance

The National Wrestling Alliance sends its deepest sympathies to the family, friends and fans of legendary pro wrestling ring announcer Howard Finkel. — NWA (@nwa) April 16, 2020

Ricardo Rodriguez

This hurts my heart so much

Rest in Power Howard Finkel 💔😔 pic.twitter.com/JAgHuBYLIV — Rodriguez 🇲🇽🇺🇸 (@RRWWE) April 16, 2020

And New…

We will never hear these words “ here’s is your winner and NEWWWW “ again RIP Howard Finkel 🎙 🎤 🐐 👼💔😞 pic.twitter.com/Gw5mDOicFM — no second chances 🥺👊🏿✌🏿💔 (@LkAliveThanLkD1) April 16, 2020

The GOAT

Tommy Dreamer

The Fink pic.twitter.com/EOWmADTkjO — Tommy Dreamer (@THETOMMYDREAMER) April 16, 2020

Big E

Fink was not only an indelible part of my childhood but he couldn’t have been sweeter to me any time I saw him backstage. I’m grateful to have known him. — Florida Man (@WWEBigE) April 16, 2020

Shane Helms

Dammit, this is a another kick in the gut. 😞😞 Rest Easy Fink! One of the greatest and most recognizable voices in history. Loved this dude. Everyone did. https://t.co/MklOpTCacu — Hurricane Helms (@ShaneHelmsCom) April 16, 2020

Frankie Kazarian

Very sad to hear about the passing of Howard Finkel. Howard was all class in addition to being the voice that introduced myself and millions of other kids to our heroes for the first time. The voice of a generation. His importance cannot be understated. Rip. Godspeed sir. pic.twitter.com/TBCYZTo6mt — Frankie Kazarian (@FrankieKazarian) April 16, 2020

Classic Moment

One of my favourite Howard Finkel moments and one of the voices of my childhood. RIP Fink. pic.twitter.com/sKh3shaD7L — Adam Pacitti (@adampacitti) April 16, 2020

Lio Rush

And here i was thinking today was going to be a little bitter. Smh RIP to the legend #Fink 🙏🏽 — Lio (@itsLioRush) April 16, 2020

Zack Ryder

RIP Fink. The voice of my childhood… pic.twitter.com/qBKMWGm1KC — Matt Cardona (@ZackRyder) April 16, 2020

Johnny Gargano

Howard Finkel was a staple of my childhood. The voice we all grew up with. I first met Howard backstage at WrestleMania 33. I walked up and as I said “Hello, sir” and went to introduce myself, he burst out “HELLO, JOHNNY!” I couldn’t believe he knew MY name! #RIPFink — Johnny Gargano (@JohnnyGargano) April 16, 2020

Matt Hardy

Saddened about the passing of my friend & colleague, Howard “The Fink” Finkel. Fink was my main contact when I first starting getting myself & Jeff booked as extras in the mid 90s. Howard always took great care of us & had a soft spot in his heart The Hardy Boyz. #RIPFink pic.twitter.com/dNPTscanuR — #BROKEN Matt Hardy (@MATTHARDYBRAND) April 16, 2020

Edge

