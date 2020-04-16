WWE

Howard Finkel Death: WWE Superstars & Fans Mourn The Hall Of Fame Announcer

Howard Finkel, WWE Hall of Famer and pro wrestling’s most famous ring announcer, died at the age […]

By

Howard Finkel, WWE Hall of Famer and pro wrestling’s most famous ring announcer, died at the age of 69 on Thursday. WWE released a statement breaking the news on his passing, part of which read, “When considering the greatest ring announcers in the history of sports and sports-entertainment, you’d be hard-pressed to name one better than Howard Finkel.” Since the announcements fans and wrestlers alike from multiple generations have taken to social media to offer their condolences, as well as share their favorite memories of “The Fink.” Finkel first began working for Vince McMahon Sr.’s World Wide Wrestling Federation in 1975, and was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2009.

Check out some of the reactions to Finkel’s passing in the list below.

I will miss this man. Howard Finkel was the voice @christian4peeps and I emulated when we performed our own ring introductions for our living room or side yard(depending on the weather) wrestling “shows”. I know there’s an entire generation of kids, now grizzled adults who did the same thing. He was “our voice”. When I debuted in the WWE and I heard Howard’s voice introduce Edge, I welled up. THAT’S when it became real that I’d made it. I will never forget the goosebumps I had the night on a house show at The Skydome when he said “and NEEEEEEWWWW Intercontinental Champion”. Our first tag title win at WrestleMania of all places. The voice? Howard. More importantly than all of that, he was my friend. He was a genuine, warm and compassionate man who absolutely LOVED his job. I remember standing with him nightly with a bunch of the boys firing him up as Welcome to the Jungle played for his ring intro music. This hurts. The Fink. The best. Ever.

