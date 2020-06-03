Hulk Hogan, Ex-Wife Linda Hogan Banned From All AEW Events

Linda Hogan, ex-wife of WWE Hall of Famer Hulk Hogan, took to Twitter on Tuesday with some controversial comments regarding the ongoing protests in various US cities. Hogan (aka Linda Claridge) wrote, "Watching the looting, it's all afro Americans, not sure how robbing and stealing set the record straight but if they want to be heard they need to be civilized." AEW president Tony Khan did not appreciate those comments, and stated that she was now banned from all AEW events while also confirming that Hulk was banned as well.

"You've now joined your (ex) husband in being banned from all AEW shows. Congratulations," Khan wrote.

Linda's tweet has since been deleted, though various accounts have put up a screenshot since. Neither she nor "The Hulkster" have directly responded to the ban.

Khan was recently a guest on the AEW Unrestricted podcast, where he talked about making sure nobody would be released or furloughed during the coronavirus pandemic.

"Something I put an emphasis on during the shutdown is that we haven't let anybody go and we've tried to take care of everybody through this," Khan said. "It's not the right time for re-organizing or re-structuring for us. I want to take care of everybody and make sure they're comfortable."

Meanwhile Hogan was brought up during a recent interview between The Undertaker and ESPN. "The Deadman" called out the former world champion for falsely claiming he hurt his neck taking the Tombston Piledriver back in 1991 at Survivor Series.

"So we go into the finish, Flair comes down, slides the chair down, I pick him up, and when I tell you I had the brother secure, he was secure," Taker said. "Boom, I give him the tombstone, as soon as my knees hit, I hear, ‘Ohhh, you got me, brother.’ I’m like, how? I’m, what, I was 24, 25 years old, and I just crushed Hulk Hogan, right? That’s what’s going through my head. Like they gave me this opportunity, they gave me this chance to run with the ball, and I hurt the golden goose. So I’m devastated, mortified, right? So they get Hogan out of the ring, and I get the belt, and Paul Bearer and I are doing our stuff. I go backstage, and I’m asking, where’s Hulk at? ‘Oh, he’s laying on Vince’s office’s floor.’ So I go in there and he’s laying out on the floor, ‘Ohhhh,’ carrying on. I’m going in to check on him, but here come the paramedics, so I go behind a wall with Shane. Me and Shane are behind the wall, and I’m having to listen to, ‘Can you feel this, can you do that?’ Then I hear, ‘Somebody get my wife and kids on the phone.'”

“Finally I got to San Antonio and I was like, ‘Terry, I watched it back, your head never hit.’ He’s like, ‘Well, brother, what it was was you had me so tight, that when we came down, I had nowhere to move, and that’s what jammed my neck because I couldn’t move at all.’ It was too tight," he later added. "At that point, I was like, OK. Then I knew. I was like, OK, I kinda realized, I know what you’re all about, and that’s all I needed.”

