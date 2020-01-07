WWE Finally Brings Back Ice Cream Bars

Back in 2011 CM Punk publicly campaigned on WWE television for the company to revive its partnership with ice cream company Good Humor and bring back the WWE Ice Cream Bars. The original ice cream sandwich (on a stick) was originally around for 20 years and featured stars like Steve Austin, Bret Hart, Hulk Hogan and Andre The Giant Imprinted on the front. And while the fans got behind Punk’s outcry for the bars to return, a deal came materialized. That finally changed this week, as Good Humor announced it was bringing the ice cream bars back as sandwiches and feature John Cena, Becky Lynch, “Macho Man” Randy Savage and Roman Reigns.

I’m proud to say I was involved in bringing @CMPunk’s wish to life and these will be on sale at your local super market sale. A little different in shape and with no stick but they are coming back! WWE Ice Cream Bars! 🔥 @ryansatin @zmanbrianzane @JaimsVanDerBeek @OGkevingill pic.twitter.com/s4AP8BUY9K — Steven (@OaklandRovers) January 7, 2020

You can learn more about the treats here.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Back in November Punk dipped his toe back into the wrestling world by joining Fox Sports 1’s WWE Backstage show as an analyst. In his first episode back, he broke down everything he doesn’t like about the current WWE product.

“I think the product is the same as when I left it,” Punk said. “Wrestling could be so much better, it could be so much more. Obviously there’s a reason myself, yourself, everybody who puts on a pair of boots fell in love with professional wrestling. And regardless of what I think of the product now, the opinion is the same as when I was there.

“Stuff is overproduced, stuff’s micromanaged. I think the best characters, the people that fans love the most throughout all of wrestling are the characters that they get to figure stuff out themselves instead of being told what to do by somebody who’ve never done anything, never been anywhere. ‘never drew money, brother.’ So I think there’s a lot wrong with it, but I see a lot of bright spots.”

Those bright spots revolved around NXT.

“I like all the women,” Punk said. “I don’t like the forced Women’s Revolution thing. Let the women be the women, and they’ll show you why they kick ass and why they belong. You don’t need to put a hashtag label on everything. Selfishly I think I like the NXT thing because I see a lot of myself in a lot of that. I was an Indie wrestling guy, I was in WWE developmental and told I was never going to be brought to television, so I know the struggle. I think those are the characters that are, for lack of a better term, lest tainted. They still feel new, they’re like the new toys.”