Former WWE, Impact Wrestling Star Matt Morgan Elected Mayor of Longwood, Florida

Former WWE and Impact Wrestling star Matt Morgan was officially elected as the mayor of Longwood, Florida on Monday night. Morgan had previously served as Deputy Mayor, and was elected to the position by his fellow city commissioners.

“I can’t believe it” Morgan said, via the Orland Sentinel. “I wonder if this makes me the world’s largest mayor? Seriously, we have a very special commission here. Whereas in other cities, you have a lot of backstabbing and cut throat politics, where the other commissioners try to put their own personal politics in front of their team of commissioners. I can honestly say that separates our commission right off the bat.”

“I am honored by it,” he added. “We have done amazing things here.”

Longwood has a population of roughly 15,000 and is approximately 25 minutes north of Orlando.

Standing at 6-foot-10, 308 pounds, Morgan first broke into the wrestling world in 2002 when he entered the second Tough Enough competition. While he didn’t win, he was offered a developmental deal with the WWE and was sent to Ohio Valley Wrestling. He debuted on the main roster in October 2003, but beyond having an unfortunate stuttering gimmick Morgan was unable to climb the ranks of the midcard. He was released from the company in 2005, and two years later popped up in TNA Wrestling (now known as Impact) for the start of a seven-year run. While he eventually became a contender for the TNA World Heavyweight Championship, he consistently fell short of winning the promotion’s top title.

After being granted his release in 2013, Morgan briefly appeared with the company in both 2015 and 2017 before entering retirement. His last match, according to Cagematch, took place back in March for Southern Championship Wrestling.

Morgan joins the likes of Jesse “The Body” Ventura, Kane, Rhyno and Jerry Lawler as wrestlers who stepped into the world of politics. Kane currently serves as the mayor for Knoxville County, Tennessee.

