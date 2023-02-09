WWE Hall of Famer Written Off WWE TV

WWE Hall of Famer John Bradshaw Layfield (JBL) officially cut ties with Baron Corbin on this week's Monday Night Raw. Layfield first returned to WWE programming back in October and proclaimed Corbin as the "New Wrestling God" of the WWE. The alliance resulted in Corbin picking up a few singles wins on Raw, but ever since Corbin crossed paths with Drew McIntyre on an episode of Raw in mid-November he's been on a six-match losing streak. Getting beaten by Dexter Lumis in under four minutes on this week's Raw was the straw that broke the camel's back, as Layfield told Corbin, "you can't polish a turd. I tried!"

According to PWInsider, Layfield is no longer scheduled to appear on WWE TV so this angle effectively wrote him off. Layfield retired from in-ring competition at WrestleMania 25 by dropping the Intercontinental Championship to Rey Mysterio and quitting on the spot. He'd then spend the next six years at the commentary desk before moving into a panelist role for WWE's pay-per-view kickoff shows. He was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2021.

This story is developing...