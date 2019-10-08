Jeff Hardy Told Police Officer He Got Into a Fight With His Wife Before His DWI Arrest

More details about Jeff Hardy‘s latest arrest came to light on Tuesday. According to the police report, which was acquired by TMZ Sports, a Carthage Police Department officer noticed Hardy had a bloody nose after they pulled him over on Oct. 3 for weaving in and out of his lane. When asked why he had “what seemed to be dried blood on his nose,” Hardy reportedly said it was due to an altercation he had with his wife.

“The driver advised that him and his wife got into a fight,” the report read. No details on a possible domestic dispute were found anywhere else in the report. Hardy, a former WWE Champion, has been married to Beth Britt since 2011. Together the couple have two daughters.

Hardy’s latest arrest was his third in two years. In March 2018 he was arrested for DWI after a traffic accident in Concord, North Carolina, and in July he was arrested in Myrtle Beach for public intoxication.

Hardy’s brother Matt took to social media shortly after news of Jeff’s arrest broke to comment on the matter.

“Since so many have asked me about my brother,” Matt wrote. “I love my brother & want him to be happy & healthy. I’ve expressed that to him as much as I can. Jeff has to make his decisions about his life. I have to focus on my 2 boys & soon to arrive son. I can only control MY actions.”

The Hardy Boyz returned to the WWE in 2017 and have since held tag team championship gold twice as a duo. However their second reign was cut short this past April when Jeff suffered a leg injury that would keep him out of action for six to nine months. He hasn’t appeared on WWE television since.

With Jeff gone, Matt has infrequently appeared on WWE television. Along with touring and competing in house show matches, he’s been developing a new character on social media with the catchphrase “You don’t understand how hard it is to be Matt Hardy.” Back in June Matt announced that he and wife Reby Sky were expecting their third child.