Jeff Hardy Starts Trending When WWE Fans Are Asked to Name Their Favorite Childhood Wrestler

ESPN's SportsCenter Twitter account posed a simple question to its fans on Monday — who was your favorite wrestler growing up. The usual big stars all started popping up in response, but Jeff Hardy's name kept being brought up so often that "The Charismatic Enigma" started trending on Twitter. Hardy's longevity in WWE made him a fan-favorite across multiple generations, first in the Attitude Era as part of The Hardy Boyz and in the late 2000s as a main-eventing world champion. The 43-year-old is still under contract with WWE, but hasn't wrestled since March and hasn't had a program of any significance since last year.

What's your favorite memory of Jeff Hardy? Check out some of the reactions in the list below and let us know down in the comments!

