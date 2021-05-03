Jeff Hardy Starts Trending When WWE Fans Are Asked to Name Their Favorite Childhood Wrestler
ESPN's SportsCenter Twitter account posed a simple question to its fans on Monday — who was your favorite wrestler growing up. The usual big stars all started popping up in response, but Jeff Hardy's name kept being brought up so often that "The Charismatic Enigma" started trending on Twitter. Hardy's longevity in WWE made him a fan-favorite across multiple generations, first in the Attitude Era as part of The Hardy Boyz and in the late 2000s as a main-eventing world champion. The 43-year-old is still under contract with WWE, but hasn't wrestled since March and hasn't had a program of any significance since last year.
What's your favorite memory of Jeff Hardy? Check out some of the reactions in the list below and let us know down in the comments!
Who was your favorite wrestler growing up? 🤩— SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) May 3, 2021
Jeff Hardy had me doing flips on the couch on some reckless shit 😂 https://t.co/s6mkhixVMs— Des (@DesmondUnd) May 3, 2021
Jeff Hardy is trending because everyone loves him. He deserves all the love he gets. pic.twitter.com/Dwn0YrfqAl— elizabeth. (@mylovesickgirl) May 3, 2021
There needs to be a documentary on how Jeff hardy inspired a generation to be themselves. https://t.co/poXgui0gSZ— Jamel (@Somb_r_music) May 3, 2021
Jeff Hardy is trending and I thought something bad happened but no everyone loves him 😭 pic.twitter.com/C3iFIJIkOX— mary (@nopebrose) May 3, 2021
Undertaker. But Jeff Hardy had me flying off anything i could jump off 😂😂 https://t.co/fnFaXoLrAo— Davin (@AlmightyOwens) May 3, 2021
Jeff Hardy trending for pure positivity. I love life, thank you. pic.twitter.com/l8hUmKo527— Menza (@avmenza) May 3, 2021
If you wasn't doing Jeff Hardy's entrance when you was younger, you're not a wrestling fan like that https://t.co/SfYz46yjp0 pic.twitter.com/VKhTsHzsJ4— #BLM | Nova Fey (@Novanagi) May 3, 2021