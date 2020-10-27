Jey Uso Posts First Message After Losing I Quit Match to Roman Reigns

✖

Sunday night's Hell in a Cell pay-per-view saw yet another emotional scene break out during the Universal Championship match between Roman Reigns and Jey Uso. Reigns spent the better part of 10 minutes utterly dominating a barely-conscious Uso who repeatedly refused to say "I Quit" despite Reigns physically torturing him. Eventually, the referee tried to throw the match out (he got tossed out of the ring as a result) and WWE officials tried to beg Reigns to stop the fight. Jimmy Uso then ran down to protect Jey, prompting Reigns to have an emotional breakdown. This all turned out to be a ruse, as Reigns locked Jimmy in a Guillotine right after they embraced, prompting Jey to finally quit the match.

Reigns celebrated at the top of the entrance ramp with The Wild Samoans while the Usos were left in the ring. Jey took to Instagram on Monday with a message for his family.

View this post on Instagram Apologies to my family. I’m sorry. #HIAC A post shared by FATU (@uceyjucey) on Oct 25, 2020 at 8:51pm PDT

Reigns said days before the match that if Jey lost he would need to acknowledge Reigns as "The Tribal Chief." If he refused, he'd be kicked out of the Anao'i family along with Jimmy, their wives and their children.

Jey revealed on the Cheap Heat podcast leading up to the rematch that his storyline with Reigns was originally supposed to be a one-off at Clash of Champions. But WWE was so impressed by their first match that a rematch was booked.

"Nah, this was a one and done, supposed to be. They were like 'this s— is fire right here, bro,'" Uso explained. "I think I was just to get Roman to the next homie but man, you see the storytelling, this is real. The feeling's right there, the promos right there. If you watch the match back, the match was basic, what grooved is the damn story and that is the main thing."

Reigns already has his next match booked, as WWE announced he'd face newly-crowned WWE Champion Randy Orton at Survivor Series on Nov. 22. Check out the full card (so far) below: