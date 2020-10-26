WWE Hell in a Cell: Roman Reigns Forces Jey Uso to Quit By Attacking Jimmy Uso

✖

Roman Reigns and Jey Uso's latest Universal Championship match once again turned into an emotional scene, as Reigns forced Uso to say I Quit inside the Hell in a Cell structure on Sunday night. Reigns spent the final 10 minutes trying to force his cousin to quit, but Jey kept refusing. It got to a point where the referee tried (and failed) to stop the match, and WWE officials rushed the ring to try and break it up. Eventually, Jimmy ran down and protected his brother, causing Reigns to break down in tears and say "I don't know who I am anymore."

It turned out to be a ruse, as Reigns clasped hands with Jimmy only to choke him out with a Guillotine. Jey finally regained consciousness and yelled I Quit to finally make Reigns relent.

Roman had an entire breakdown and then he won the match

Reigns was met at the top of the ramp by The Wild Samoans, who embraced him and crowned him as the Tribal Chief.

Per the rules of the match, Jey now has to "fall in line" and acknowledge Reigns as the "Tribal Chief." If he refuses, both of the Usos, their wives and their children will be excommunicated from the Anoa'i family.

Jey revealed on the Cheap Heat podcast leading up to Sunday's match that his storyline with Reigns was originally supposed to be a one-off. However, WWE was so impressed by their Clash of Champions match that a rematch was booked.

"Nah, this was a one and done, supposed to be. They were like 'this s— is fire right here, bro,'" Uso explained. "I think I was just to get Roman to the next homie but man, you see the storytelling, this is real. The feeling's right there, the promos right there. If you watch the match back, the match was basic, what grooved is the damn story and that is the main thing."

