Jimmy Fallon Pokes Fun at Hulk Hogan Posting COVID-19 Conspiracy Online

WWE Hall of Famer Hulk Hogan started trending earlier this week for posting an anti-vaccination conspiracy theory on Facebook, and it wound up being a part of Jimmy Fallon’s monologue on the latest episode of The Tonight Show. “The Hulkster” commented in a Facebook post comment section by implying that comedian Bob Saget, who tragically died over the weekend, Betty White, who passed on Dec. 31 mere weeks before her 100th birthday and Sidney Poitier, who passed away at the age of 94 on Jan. 6, had all died because they had received the COVID-19 vaccine.

Hogan wrote, “100%. Betty (White) and Sidney were also jabbed. They’re dropping like flies, but they’ll never say that.” He has since edited that comment. Regarding the comment, Fallon said, “Hulk Hogan’s under a lot of fire after he suggested that the COVID vaccine is to blame for some of the recent deaths of our biggest celebrities. As a result, Hulk Hogan has been named the Heavyweight Champion of Facebook. Now you’re laughing now, but if Trump’s re-elected, he’s the new Dr. Fauci.”

This isn’t the first time Hogan has made comments regarding vaccines. He implied back in April 2020, just as the COVID-19 pandemic was starting, that vaccines might not be necessary.

“Word up, can you handle the truth my brother only love HH In three short months, just like He did with the plagues of Egypt, God has taken away everything we worship,” he wrote on Instagram. “God said, ‘you want to worship athletes, I will shut down the stadiums. You want to worship musicians, I will shut down Civic Centers. You want to worship actors, I will shut down theaters. You want to worship money, I will shut down the economy and collapse the stock market. You don’t want to go to church and worship Me, I will make it where you can’t go to church. If my people who are called by my name will humble themselves and pray and seek my face and turn from their wicked ways, then I will hear from heaven and will forgive their sin and will heal their land.’ Maybe we don’t need a vaccine, Maybe we need to take this time of isolation from the distractions of the world and have a personal revival where we focus on the ONLY thing in the world that really matters. Jesus.”