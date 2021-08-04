John Cena Explains How Long He'll Be Back With WWE

✖

John Cena has been appearing on Monday Night Raw, Friday Night SmackDown and WWE's various house shows ever since he returned to the company at Money in the Bank last month. The 16-time world champion and The Suicide Squad star has been booked for a number of appearances dubbed the "Summer of Cena," which will include challenging Roman Reigns for the WWE Universal Championship at SummerSlam and appearing at WWE's return to Madison Square Garden on Sept. 10. Given his growing career in Hollywood, many fans assume he'll be gone after that, but Cena left the door wide open for his WWE tenure to continue while speaking with Forbes this week.

"I didn't want to really leave in the first place but I was faced with a bold choice and that bold choice is try your hand at another way of entertaining people through movies and television but if you take that risk, then you can't be on the WWE in a full capacity," Cena said while explaining why his WWE appearances had been so rare prior to his July return. "I could speak maybe or I could be an announcer but you can't participate. You can't have matches because the insurance companies bound you to the production. That's very fair terms. This is the first time, like Fast came out, The Suicide Squad is coming out August 6. We just dropped the trailer for Vacation Friends. I've been filming movies a lot and that's why I've been away. This is the first time I got a break. I have this block of time, so instead of taking a deep breath and kind of letting it all sink in, I wanted to go home and see my family in WWE, so back to the ring I go!"

"Man, never say never about the WWE," he added when asked how long he'd be staying. "Like I said, I had a month to myself and here I am back in a ring. So maybe if I get another month to catch my breath, I'll hopefully make another visit back. I'm going to have to defend that championship that I win from Roman somehow (winks)!"

SummerSlam is scheduled for Aug. 21 at Allegiant Stadium in Last Vegas. So far only three matches have been confirmed for the show: