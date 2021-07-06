John Cena Says He's Now Open to Having Children

✖

John Cena stated numerous times during his relationship and engagement with Nikki Bella that he did not want to have children at any point in his life. That wound up being one of the reasons why Cena and Bella called off their engagement in April 2018, a month before they were supposed to get married. Cena is now married to Shay Shariatzadeh, and in a recent interview with The U.S. Sun, he revealed he's changed his mind in regards to becoming a parent.

"I'm a little bit older, a bit wiser. I'm realizing there is life and life exists and it's beautiful — and I think part of that is being a parent, so we'll see." Cena said.

Bella, meanwhile, welcomed her first child (Matteo Chigvintsev) with fiance Artem Chigvintsev back in July 2020. She is reportedly happy for Cena regardless of his decision and even mentioned him during her WWE Hall of Fame induction speech earlier this year. She said, "...and to John, thank you for teaching me a lot about this business and helping me truly find my fearless side."

She later explained why during an interview on Entertainment Tonight, saying, "I didn't think anything about it because when you're in those moments at the Hall of Fame, you really look at your career and you're like, 'Who was there, who helped me along the way?' So much of the time people will talk about themselves, and for me, I look at my career and I know that wasn't just because of me. It was Brie [Bella], it was the Bella army, it was the producers, all the people that believed in me, and John was a big part of that."

"He really helped me be that fearless side and showed me a part of that world that I never saw before," she added. "I think just because you have breakups or whatever it may be, doesn't mean you can't thank those people and just truly be so grateful for the help that they had."

Cena is rumored to be making a return to WWE in time for the SummerSlam pay-per-view event next month. WWE will be returning to the road beginning with the July 16 episode of Friday Night SmackDown in Houston, followed by the Money in the Bank pay-per-view in Forth Worth two nights later. SummerSlam will take place on Aug. 21 at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas.