WWE Reveals John Cena vs The Fiend at WrestleMania 36

Tonight’s WWE SmackDown was full of developments regarding WrestleMania, Elimination Chamber, and the fallout from Super Showdown, but many fans were tuning in to see John Cena, who was dropping by SmackDown to address the crowd. When he came out the fans lost their minds, cheering on the WWE superstar and welcoming him back with open arms. He quickly got to business, saying it was WrestleMania season. He said he was doing something different, saying that he knows how important it is for people to have their WrestleMania moment, and he also listens to the WWE Universe. That’s why he is betting on the future and said that WrestleMania will go on without John Cena, as it’s the right thing to do. He also said that this isn’t goodbye, not yet, but he doesn’t know when he’ll be back, and then capped things off with a thank you and left the ring, but before he left a familiar sound was heard, and The Fiend appeared on the ramp. Fiend said nothing but pointed towards the WrestleMania sign, and after Cena looked at the crowd and took their cheers in, he tipped his cap.

That tip of the cap confirms that he will indeed take on The Fiend at WrestleMania 36, and after he nodded he then did his trademark you can’t see me before Fiend vanished into the darkness.

Videos by ComicBook.com

So, while Cena might be riding off into the sunset soon, it won’t be now, and he will take on one of the hottest superstars in WWE at the biggest show of all.

You can find the official description for the episode below.

“John Cena returns to SmackDown in his home state of Massachusetts. Also, the fallout from WWE Super ShowDown heads to the blue brand after Goldberg took home the Universal Title, and The Miz & John Morrison regained their championship form after 11 years.”

Are you excited for Cena vs Fiend? Let us know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @MattAguilarCB for all things WWE!