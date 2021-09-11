WWE: John Cena Wrestles Dark Match After SmackDown

Tonight’s episode of WWE SmackDown was loaded with big matches and shocking returns, and that included a surprise appearance by John Cena. The thing is those who tuned into SmackDown didn’t see Cena, and not because of the whole invisible thing. Cena didn’t make an appearance on television, but instead came out and wrestled a dark match after the show went off the air. It was Cena’s first time in the ring since his loss to Roman Reigns at SummerSlam, and he took part in a six-man tag team match (via Wrestling Observer).

After the SmackDown in Madison Square Garden went off the air, Cena came out alongside Rey and Dominik Mysterio to wrestle a match against Reigns and The Usos, which they had also done during previous SmackDowns before SummerSlam.

Cena would avoid a spear from Reigns, and then would hit a AA on one of the Usos to get the pin and the win. This is expected to be his final match in WWE for a while.

Fans also got a dark match between Drew McIntyre and Happy Corbin, and McIntyre go the DQ win after Corbin hit him with a chair. Once the match ended McIntyre picked up the chair and hit Corbin several times with it and then followed it up with a Claymore Kick.

There was also more to the Reigns and Finn Balor segment for the live fans. Balor and Reigns continued their staredown until Reigns and The Usos eventually left the ring. Corbin then came out and started down Balor, but he would get served with two Sling Blades once Corbin made it out of the ring and to the floor.

There was also a match before the show, as Raw Women’s Champion Charlotte Flair defeated Rhea Ripley by submission with the Figure 8.

Here are the results for SmackDown:

Big E, The Mysterious, King Nakamura, and Rick Boogs win 10-Man Tag Team Match

Seth Rollins defeated Edge

The Street Profits defeated The Usos (Disqualification)

What did you think of the latest SmackDown? Let us know in the comments and as always you cant alk all things wrestling with me on Twitter @MattAguilarCB!