More Details on John Cena’s ‘WWE Evil’ Series

Back in May WWE and Peacock announced that John Cena would be the executive producer and narrator on a new documentary series titled WWE Evil, which will dive into the minds of some of the company’s greatest heels. PWinsider‘s Mike Johnson reported on Thursday that a number of wrestlers have been interviewed for the series including The Undertaker, Paul Heyman, Batista, Hulk Hogan, Mick Foley, Randy Orton, The Usos, Bayley and The Godfather. There’s still no word on when the series will premiere.

The great irony in having Cena be so heavily involved in the show is that he never turned heel once he reached WWE’s main event scene despite being so polarizing among fans for years. He was asked in a June interview with Chris Van Vliet if there was any freedom to try and wrestle as a heel now that Roman Reigns is the centerpiece of the company. Cena went on to challenge Reigns for the Universal Championship at SummerSlam and was firmly a babyface throughout the match.

“I think this is the beginning to showcase the fact that it’s possible. Now as WWE invests and builds its roster, it has a wealth of talent and truly has many anchors to the ship now. Certainly [with] Roman being a very, very marketable and definitive star. I think the reason for me not to explore that side is because WWE didn’t feel confident they had any alternative [top star in the company]. And I respect that business choice, I really do. But now with them really laying their foundation for the future, even for life in the next decade or so, maybe… maybe. I don’t know.”

Cena has also spoken incredibly highly of Reigns over the last year. He told Bleacher Report in April, “Roman is walking in his own steps, he follows in no one’s footsteps. This happens every time a marquee attraction has moved on. I went through it, everybody said it with Steve [Austin] and The Rock and I understand that. But Roman is crafting his own path, and I think it’s very important to say that he’s doing a great job. I feel this is the best he’s ever been and that comes with comfort. I don’t know what got him over that hill, but he’s over it and that’s a very important one to jump over.”