Did John Cena Tease a Future Role as X-O Manowar During the Firefly Fun House Match

John Cena seemingly disappeared from WWE programming after he lost the Firefly Fun House Match against Bray Wyatt at WrestleMania 36 on Sunday night. But even though the 16-time world champion was forced to relive his greatest failures, he might have snuck in a clue about what his next major acting role might be. Early in the match Wyatt began recreating the famous match from an episode of SmackDown in 2002, in which a young Cena made his way out to the ring and answered Kurt Angle’s open challenge after shouting “Ruthless Aggression.”

The scene was expertly recreated, with Wyatt even bringing back the old SmackDown fist the show used to have on the entrance stage. But the gear Cena wound up wearing didn’t exactly match the Red and Black trunks and boots he wore the first time. Instead the gear was blue and orange, which just so happens to be the same colors as Valiant Comics’ X-O Manowar. And as luck would have it, Cena was rumored to be in the running for the starring role in the potential film adaptation as recently as last week.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Could this have been a deliberate choice on Cena’s part? Only time will tell, but the Fast & Furious 9 star did lean into the rumors with a caption-less Instagram post on Wednesday.

Cena’s upcoming film projects include F9, Project X-Traction, The Suicide Squad, Vacation Friends and The Janson Directive.

Would you like to see Cena star in an X-O Manowar movie? Let us know down in the comments!

Here are the full results from both nights of WrestleMania 36:

Night One

Cesaro def. Drew Gulak (Kickoff Show)

Women’s Tag Team Championships: Alexa Bliss and Nikki Cross def. The Kabuki Warriors

Alexa Bliss and Nikki Cross def. The Kabuki Warriors Elias def. King Baron Corbin

Raw Women’s Championship: Becky Lynch def. Shayna Baszler

Becky Lynch def. Shayna Baszler Intercontinental Championship: Sami Zayn def. Daniel Bryan

Sami Zayn def. Daniel Bryan SmackDown Tag Team Championships: John Morrison def. Jimmy Uso and Kofi Kingston (Ladder Match)

John Morrison def. Jimmy Uso and Kofi Kingston (Ladder Match) Kevin Owens def. Seth Rollins

WWE Universal Championship: Braun Strowman def. Goldberg (New Champion)

Braun Strowman def. Goldberg (New Champion) Boneyard Match: The Undertaker def. AJ Styles

