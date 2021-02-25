Jon Moxley Names the One WWE Legend He Wants in AEW

✖

All Elite Wrestling has seen its fair share of former WWE stars make the jump to the young company since it first launched. Wednesday saw the latest star make the jump as Paul Wight (fka The Big Show) signed a multi-year deal with the company to work both as a wrestler and commentator. In a new interview with Inside The Ropes, former WWE Champion Jon Moxley named one star currently on WWE's roster he'd love to see in AEW — Christian.

The former World Heavyweight Champion made his surprise return to the ring at the Royal Rumble last month and has reportedly signed a part-time deal with WWE.

I'll tell you, a guy I'd like to see here is Christian. I don't know if that was a one-off for him in the Royal Rumble but he looked frigging good to me, looked like he was in great shape, he looked sharp, man," Moxley said. "I tell you, he's one of the guys that's — the wrestlers know it more so than anybody — Christian is so good. Like, his brain and his execution, and his mind for wrestling is just like next-level.

"First time we worked with him, you know, we'd come in and we're doing these six-mans with The Shield, really pushing the pace and trying to make the most exciting matches and we're pushing these guys to like, all these dream team guys, we're pushing them to be like, 'No, let's do another thing and another thing, let's add more to do another save and another thing, and let's do a triple this,' or whatever," he later added. "And we're really pushing the pace, you know, and like thinking, like, 'All right. Yeah, nobody can keep up with us. This is awesome.'"

Christian famously left WWE in 2005 in order to join TNA (now Impact) Wrestling. He got the chance to shine as a world champion main eventer in his three years with the Tennessee-based company, but eventually pivoted back to WWE. He's played coy about his post-Rumble future, though Edge has stated publicly that an Edge & Christian reunion needs to happen.

"No decisions have been made," he said while on The Bump earlier this month. "I'm not sure at this point, it's still to be determined. We'll take it day-by-day. If that ends up being my last match, I did it on my terms and that's all I wanted."