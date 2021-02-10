Christian Provides an Update on His Future With WWE

✖

Christian made his surprise return to action during this year's Royal Rumble, marking the first time he competed in an actual WWE match since suddenly retiring seven years ago due to concussions and various injuries. He played coy regarding his future with the company in his post-match interview, but he appeared on this week's The Bump and shed some more light on the situation.

He started off by explaining how he wound up back in the ring, referencing the brief Unsanctioned "match" he had with Randy Orton last summer.

"When I watched [Edge return at the Royal Rumble last year], I know we had different injuries, but it put that bug in my ear and I started thinking maybe it was a possibility," Christian said (h/t Fightful) I put it to the side and didn't think anything of it. In the summer, when I had the unsanctioned match against Randy Orton, I looked at where I was in my life and was like, 'am I making healthy choices?' I wasn't in the best shape ever. Living that retired life. I started thinking I should make some physical changes and get back into shape and see if it can actually happen. I was thinking did I want that to be the lasting memory people had of me, getting punted in a 10-second match. The way my career ended before never sat well with me as it was. I needed to get back in there and finish it on my terms and my way. If it was just the one match at Royal Rumble then so be it, but I needed to end it on my terms. I told myself if I do these tests and I pass, then opens new doors. If I don't, then I'm in no different position. They told me I wasn't crazy and it snowballed from there."

The two-time World Heavyweight Champion revealed that the decision for him to compete in the Rumble wasn't made until Friday night and that he admittedly felt "rusty."

Bust as for what's next, "No decisions have been made. I'm not sure at this point, it's still to be determined. We'll take it day-by-day. If that ends up being my last match, I did it on my terms and that's all I wanted."

Reports of Christian working a part-time schedule have already started popping up, and Edge has made it pretty clear he wants a reunion of the Edge & Christian tag team at some point.