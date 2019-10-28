Jordan Myles Denies WWE’s Statement Regarding His T-Shirt Design

Following Jordan Myles’ string of tweets regarding the design of his first official t-shirt, WWE released a statement on Sunday night stating that Myles had collaborated with the company and signed off on the design. The statement read, “Albert Hardie Jr. (aka Jordan Myles) approved this t-shirt for sale. As always, we work collaboratively with all of our performers to develop logos and merchandise designs and get their input and approval before proceeding. This was the same process with Albert, and we responded swiftly once he later requested that the logo/t-shirt be redesigned,” then pointed out that no versions of the shirt were ever sold.

Myles, who went by ACH during his run on the independent wrestling scene, was not satisfied with the response. In another string of tweets on Monday morning, he stated that he told the company he was uncomfortable with the design but that they pushed ahead with it over his alternative idea.

When I originally saw the design I was uncomfortable. Rather than addressing the issue I decided to counter offer with another. Baker Landon lied to my face! He said HHH wanted this design so my hands were tied. I spoke with @TripleH in person and his impression was I approved https://t.co/JndOSasTGK — Jordan Myles (@GoGoMyles) October 28, 2019

He also posted, then deleted, a video of himself saying “WWE does not care about black people” before flipping off the camera. He then uploaded a screen caption of an email he had with a WWE employee that mentioned Triple H.

Don’t believe me? Email him and ask him yourself. GFYS Baker! pic.twitter.com/iNfV7aqq6M — Jordan Myles (@GoGoMyles) October 28, 2019

“THE WHOLE WWE SYSTEM IS FRAUD!” Myles tweeted. “THEY CREATED THIS SYSTEM WHERE YOU CANT TRUST ANYONE, YOU GROW COLD, AND YOU GROW APART FROM WHAT YOU LOVE THE MOST! The fact that @HulkHogan is still employed after giving the locker room an apology for being caught says enough.”

Myles also posted and deleted a tweet regarding his former employer Ring of Honor, calling them out for not letting any African American wrestlers beside Jay Lethal (who he insulted) reach the top of the card.

The former ACH wrestled for Ring of Honor from 2012-16 and signed a developmental deal with WWE back in February. Over the summer he won the NXT Breakout Tournament by beating Boa, Angel Garza and Cameron Grimes, then challenged Adam Cole for the NXT Championship in September. He has not wrestled on television since that title match.