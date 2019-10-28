WWE Releases Statement Regarding Jordan Myles’ T-Shirt Design Controversy

NXT wrestler Jordan Myles posted a string of tweets on Sunday accusing WWE of creating a racially-insensitive design for his first official t-shirt for the company. While calling out both Triple H and Vince McMahon, Myles pointed out how the design resembled blackface and racial stereotypes, as the letters of his name were used as teeth to form a smile in the middle of the logo. The shirt had already been taken off of WWE Shop, but Myles would not relent and started up a Twitter campaign with the hashtag #ForTheCulture. Both Cedric Alexander and Cruiserweight Champion Lio Rush showed their support soon after.

WWE released a statement on the matter on Sunday night, stating that Myles had collaborated on the logo’s design.

“Albert Hardie Jr. (aka Jordan Myles) approved this t-shirt for sale,” the statement read. “As always, we work collaboratively with all of our performers to develop logos and merchandise designs and get their input and approval before proceeding. This was the same process with Albert, and we responded swiftly once he later requested that the logo/t-shirt be redesigned. No t-shirts were sold.”

Myles, better known as ACH from his time in Ring of Honor, New Japan and the independent circuit, signed a developmental contract with WWE in early 2019. He would go on to win the NXT Breakout Tournament over the summer and use his victory to challenge Adam Cole for the NXT Championship. He came up short in the title match in September, and has not appeared on NXT television since the brand made the jump to the USA Network.

“I will keep posting this till my voice is heard. I’m not sorry for anything I say or do. Representation is important,” Myles wrote. “If this is @VinceMcMahon & @TripleH ‘vision’ of me then this is a slap in the face to EVERY African American performer, fan, and supporter.”

“Does it matter if the shirt was replace? The FACT that they even made the first one overshadows anything till WE get what we deserve,” he tweeted in response to a commenter pointing out how the shirt had been removed.