WWE Raw's Judgement Day Kicks Off NXT Alongside Rhea Ripley

Last week it was revealed that Cora Jade and Roxanne Perea would be in Pick Your Poison matches on tonight's NXT, which would have Perez and Jade picking the other's opponent from Raw and SmackDown. Perez would venture to SmackDown and choose Raquel Rodriguez to face Jade, while Jade headed to Raw to choose Rhea Ripley to face Perez. Tonight Perez and Ripley started things off on NXT, but Ripley wasn't alone, as the whole Judgement Day faction arrived with Ripley to kick off the show.

Early on in the match, it was all Ripley, and the fans were clearly in her corner, as Ripley is beloved in NXT and it shows. The fans chanted "Ripley's going to kill you" and early it appeared she would, as her power and strength were on display while she kept Perez from gaining any momentum.

Perez would get back in it though, getting in some offense where she could and some creative ways, and she definitely had Ripley on her heels with a surprise roll-up and slide under the bottom rope that led to a forearm to the face.

Ripley would lock in several holds to wear down Perez but Perez kept fighting back and would deliver some key shots to Ripley before getting sent face-first into the mat, but even that wasn't enough to keep her down, as she kicked out of the pin.

This is the final episode of NXT ahead of Halloween Havoc, and you can find the full card for the event below.

NXT Championship Triple Threat Match: Bron Breakker (C) vs JD McDonagh vs Ilja Dragunov

NXT Women's Championship Match: Mandy Rose (C) vs Alba Fyre

NXT North American Championship 5-Way Ladder Match: Carmelo Hayes vs Oro Mensah vs Wes Lee vs Von Wagner vs Nathan Frazer

Spin The Wheel, Make A Deal Weapons Wild Match: Cora Jade vs Roxanne Perez

Spin The Wheel, Make A Deal Match: Apollo Crews vs Grayson Waller

Ambulance Match (If Julius Loses, Brutus Creed Must Leave NXT): Julius Creed vs Damon Kemp

Halloween Havoc streams on Peacock on October 22nd.

