WWE Just Crowned New NXT Women’s Champion at New Year’s Evil

WWE NXT got New Year’s Evil started off in brilliant fashion with the much anticipated clash for the NXT Women’s Championship. Giulia and Perez have clashed before, but there was something different about tonight’s battle, and you could feel that throughout the entire match. Cora Jade would get involved at one point, but despite the numbers advantage Giulia stayed alive, overcoming the pain from her arm and wrist that Perez had been dealing out all match. Then Giulia was able to not just counter a submission but also hit a huge slam to knock out Perez just long enough to get the pin, dethroning the long time Champ and becoming the new NXT Women’s Champion at New Year’s Evil.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Perez and Giulia battled for control to a stalemate, and then they both traded submission attempts before Perez slapped Giulia in the face. That lit up Giulia, who knocked Perez down with a headbutt and then hit a missile dropkick from the top rope. Giulia clocked Perez in the face with a boot, but then Perez went to work on Giulia’s hand and arm, stomping on the hand after putting it over the ropes.

During the commercial break Perez took control from that point, further working on the hurt hand and arm and bending her fingers backwards before stretching her arm and elbow. Perez stayed glued to Giulia’s arm, bending the elbow back and putting more force on the wrist, even locking in a bridge to keep Giulia’s shoulder to the mat.

Giulia inflicted some pain on Perez in response, and Perez was favoring her arm a bit before the two superstars started slugging it out. Giulia then kicked Perez to the corner turnbuckle, and then Perez came back with a huricanrana and pin attempt, but Giulia kicked out, leading to Perez stomping on Giulia’s hand several times.

Giulia hit a suplex on the Champion and then hit another one, which led to a dive through the ropes. Giulia had Perez up and then hit a double underhook on Perez, hitting the slam and going for a pin, but Perez kicked out. Perez locked in the crossface but Giulia dragged herself to the ropes, only for Perez to push her away and kick her to the floor in a stellar sequence.

Then Giulia and Perez were out on the floor, but Jade ran in and threw Perez back in the ring and threw Giulia in too. Perez hit Pop Rocks and went for the pin, but Giulia kicked out. Perez locked in a submission and wrecked the arm, but Giulia got free and rocked the Champ with a knee strike to the face. Giulia hit the slam and went for the pin, defeating Perez and becoming the new Women’s Champion.

What did you think of the match? You can talk all things wrestling with me on Bluesky @KnightofOA!