WWE, Triple H Bid Farewell to Kairi Sane

Kairi Sane confirmed on Monday that she was officially leaving the WWE to go back to Japan. The former Mae Young Classic Winner, NXT Women's Champion and WWE Women's Tag Team Champion wrote, "My time in the NXT & WWE locker rooms was incredible. Everyone was kind, funny, & talented, so every day was full of happiness. Also, I was saved by the supportive staff behind the scenes. I will forever love & respect all these professionals I had the pleasure of working with. I was able to accomplish so much in the last three years, but it wasn't because of my ability or my strength. It was because of all of the constant, warm support from the fans. I am so thankful I could meet you all. Thank you from the bottom of my heart, Kairi Sane."

Since then the WWE and its various wrestlers have all said goodbye to Sane with various heartwarming messages on social media. On Wednesday WWE released a tribute video to "The Pirate Princess."

"WWE sends its best wishes to Kairi Sane as she sets sail on her next voyage!" the company wrote in a statement on Monday confirming Sane's departure.

Sane, real name Kaori Housako, signed with WWE back in 2017 and debuted via the 2017 Mae Young Classic tournament, which she won by beating Shayna Baszler in the final round. She then transitioned to the NXT roster, where she captured the NXT Women's Championship at NXT TakeOver: Brooklyn IV before dropping it back to Bazler to the Evolution pay-per-view that October. In April 2019 she moved to the SmackDown roster to form a partnership with Asuka as The Kabuki Warriors. Together the pair hold the record for the longest reign as women's tag team champions at 180 days.

A truly unique young woman with the ability to capture hearts, minds (and pirate ships!!!)

Proud of @KairiSaneWWE’s growth as a performer and her time spent with #WWENXT and @WWE. pic.twitter.com/mkUukw4SGw — Triple H (@TripleH) July 29, 2020

