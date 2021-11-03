Former WWE Star to Debut on Tonight’s AEW Dynamite

All Elite Wrestling president Tony Khan appeared on Wednesday’s Wrestling Observer Live and confirmed that former WWE star Kalisto, now going by his old wrestling name of Samuray del Sol, will be making his debut of AEW tonight on AEW Dynamite in Kansas City. Sol, a former Cruiserweight, United States and NXT Tag Team Champion, was released by the company back in April 2021 after getting split up from The Lucha House Party during the 2020 WWE Draft.

Sol will be teaming up with Lucha Libre AAA’s Aero Star to face FTR in an open challenge for the AAA World Tag Team Championships. Check out the rest of the card below:

Orange Cassidy vs. TBA (AEW World Championship Eliminator Tournament)

Anna Jay vs. Jamie Hayter (TBS Championship Tournament)

Cody Rhodes vs. Andrade El Idolo

Kenny Omega vs. Alan Angels

AAA Tag Team Championships: FTR vs. Samuray Del Sol & Aero Star

