Wrestling World Reacts to Kamala's Death
The wrestling world mourns the major loss of James Harris, who many pro wrestling fans will know better by his performance name of Kamala. Passing away at the age of 70, Harris took on some of the biggest names in the World Wrestling Federation and was often seen as one of the more frightening individuals of the early roster. Then going on to perform for WCW and more promotions, Harris carved out quite the distinct impact for himself among many of the superstars competing for time to shine back in those early days.
WWE's official statement reads as such, "WWE is saddened to learn that James Harris, known to WWE fans as Kamala, has passed away at age 70. Under the frightening face paint of Kamala, the 6-foot-7, 380-pound Harris battled the greatest Superstars in sports-entertainment history, including Hulk Hogan, The Undertaker and Andre the Giant. He terrorized opponents and thrilled audiences in Mid-South, World Class Championship Wrestling, WCW and WWE until 2006. WWE extends its condolences to Harris' family, friends and fans."
Such a big loss has been felt by the wrestling world as companies, pro wrestlers, fans and more have come together to share their tributes to Kamala. Read on to see what the wrestling world is saying about the loss of James Harris below, and the impact that Kamala has left on the world! Let us know your thoughts about Kamala in the comments and share some of your favorite moments!
WWE's Official Statement
WWE is saddened to learn that James Harris, known to WWE fans as Kamala, has passed away at age 70.https://t.co/d0kGY4GcTO— WWE (@WWE) August 10, 2020
WWE on FOX Shared a Tribute Too
R.I.P to James Harris, known to @WWE fans as Kamala. pic.twitter.com/uu467bcOOt— WWE on FOX (@WWEonFOX) August 10, 2020
The Iron Sheik's Statement
GOD BLESS THE KAMALA HE ALWAYS PUT ON A SHOW FOR THE FANS GOOD BIG MAN WHO WORKED THE GIMMICK BETTER THEN MOST IT BREAK MY HEART #ripkamala pic.twitter.com/8hFybhctSq— The Iron Sheik (@the_ironsheik) August 10, 2020
AEW's Official Statement
AEW and the wrestling world mourn the passing of wrestling legend James “Kamala” Harris, our thoughts are with his family, his friends and his fans.#RIPKamala pic.twitter.com/kYMMusLJXJ— All Elite Wrestling (@AEWrestling) August 10, 2020
A Real Hidden Gem
#RIPKamala The Ugandan Giant. I may watch this match again later today. pic.twitter.com/qWCjEYcQYs— Rob 🟩⬜ (@GreenRob84) August 9, 2020
Thank You For Everything
Early on in my pro wrestling journey, I had the pleasure of working with The Ugandan Giant Kamala on numerous occasions
James Harris A.K.A Kamala was as gentle a giant as they came, on top of being an absolute sweetheart.
R.I.P Big guy, and thank you#RIPKamala #WWE pic.twitter.com/AwSpHvtyoX— Chris Taylor (@Ctaylor84_O) August 10, 2020
An Unforgettable Presence
Thank you Kamala for making me uncomfortable every time I watched you wrestle. Such a presence 😎✌🏼 #RIPKamala pic.twitter.com/ZC6kUibYhQ— Mike The Mover🍻 (@MikeTheMover22) August 9, 2020
A Standout From the Jump
Kamala was one of the first characters of pro wrestling that I remember being scared of as a kid. His mannerisms were so unorthodox and bizarre, but that's what made him stand out.
I'm sad to hear the news that he's gone. #RIPKamala 🙏 pic.twitter.com/tLxqjKraFH— Steve-o Smitty (@BadNewsSmitty) August 9, 2020
Deserved the World
Just heard the news that Kamala has passed away. He will always be a legend & deserved to be world champion in the @WWE #RIPKamala pic.twitter.com/FYnOlAbzlq— Jose Lopez (@JWorld26_) August 10, 2020
Truly Over, Always and Forever
RIP Kamala The Ugandan Giant— Col Cottonblossom (@BradfeltyFelty) August 9, 2020
Over always and Forever pic.twitter.com/6uu3mPjWBK