Wrestling World Reacts to Kamala's Death

The wrestling world mourns the major loss of James Harris, who many pro wrestling fans will know better by his performance name of Kamala. Passing away at the age of 70, Harris took on some of the biggest names in the World Wrestling Federation and was often seen as one of the more frightening individuals of the early roster. Then going on to perform for WCW and more promotions, Harris carved out quite the distinct impact for himself among many of the superstars competing for time to shine back in those early days.

WWE's official statement reads as such, "WWE is saddened to learn that James Harris, known to WWE fans as Kamala, has passed away at age 70. Under the frightening face paint of Kamala, the 6-foot-7, 380-pound Harris battled the greatest Superstars in sports-entertainment history, including Hulk Hogan, The Undertaker and Andre the Giant. He terrorized opponents and thrilled audiences in Mid-South, World Class Championship Wrestling, WCW and WWE until 2006. WWE extends its condolences to Harris' family, friends and fans."

Such a big loss has been felt by the wrestling world as companies, pro wrestlers, fans and more have come together to share their tributes to Kamala. Read on to see what the wrestling world is saying about the loss of James Harris below, and the impact that Kamala has left on the world! Let us know your thoughts about Kamala in the comments and share some of your favorite moments!