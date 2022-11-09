WWE's Katana Chance and Kayden Carter Retain NXT Women's Tag Titles, Star Shockingly Turns Heel

The main event of tonight's WWE NXT was a battle for the NXT Women's Tag Team Championships between Champions Katana Chance and Kayden Carter and their challengers Zoey Star and Nikkita Lyons. Last week it looked like Stark and Lyons had the match won, but then Chance and Carter were able to get the best of them after it was determined a tag was missed. Tonight they would get their second chance at the Titles, and at one point it looked as if Lyons and Stark would finally get their moment, but Chance and Carter would end up coming out on top. Then Stark shockingly turned on her Tag partner, hitting Lyons with one of the Championship Titles and then viciously attacking her to close out NXT, so it would appear Stark is now a full-on heel in NXT.

Chance and Stark started in the ring, and Stark would tag Lyons in quickly, who would then return the favor after Stark worked on Chance's arm. Chance would evade another move from Stark with some assistance from Carter and would launch Stark in the air, but then Stark would get whirled around a bit by Chance before she tagged in Carter. Carer went for a cover but Stark kicked out.

Carter would evade Stark's attacks but got hit with a dropkick before Stark tagged in Lyons, and then the two would combine to knock Carter down for a cover, but she kicked out. Lyons knocked Carter down and locked in a hold to put pressure on Carter's shoulder and arm, and Stark would cut off an interfering Chance to deliver a simultaneous attack to the Champions.

Chance would send Stark out of the ring and then Carter knocked Lyons outside and Chance would knock her the rest of the way down. Chance then collided with Stark to send her to the floor outside the ring as well. Chance tagged in and rolled Lyons into the ring, and then they kept Lyons in place so Chance could hit a dropkick to the chest. Carter would go for a cover but Lyons kicked out.

Lyons got knocked into the turnbuckle and then Chance tagged in and they hit a one-two punch before going for a cover, but Lyons kicked out. Carter was thrown off by Lyons who tagged in Stark, but Chance cut off a suplex attempt. Stark took back control and threw Chance around a bit before locking in a hold, but Stark knocked her down and then evaded a move to bring her down on her leg and knee. Stark targeted the seemingly hurt leg with a hold in the middle of the ring, but Chance countered and rolled her into a cover, but Stark kicked out.

Chance was able to get away and tag in Carter, who knocked Lyons off the apron and then went all out on Stark, finishing off with a kick to the head. She then hit another kick to the face and then Carter dove from the top rope, knocking Stark down to the floor, and Chance did the same to Lyons. Carter rolled in Stark and then Chance Brough Stark down by her neck but she kicked out of the cover. Stark fought back though and bought her some space, and she tagged in Lyons, who knocked Carter off the apron and went right at Chance. Chance dove onto Lyons but she caught her and threw her hard to the mat.

Stark tagged in and then hit a huge move on Chance before linking her up for a kick to the back of the head. She covered Chance and Lyons stopped Carter from intervening, but Chance kicked out of the cover attempt. Stark went up top and went for a flashy move but Chance evaded. Stark avoided another move but Chance bounced off the turnbuckle and then brought Stark down into a cover, but Lyons intervened and broke it up.

Carter was back in and hit Lyons with a dropkick, and all four women were down. Stark and Chance exchanged punches but Chance evaded and almost caused Stark to run into her partner. They superkicked Lyons out of the ring and Stark went to work on the Champs, but Chance hit a DDT on Stark and set her up for the finisher. Chance hit the splash and that was enough for Carter to get the pin and seal the win.

As the Champs were getting back their Titles, Stark took one and attacked Lyons with it and then attacked the Champs too. They rolled out of the ring and Stark moved her attention back to Lyons, hitting a dropkick to the face and knocking Lyons to the ground. She then taunted the crowd and threw Carter her Title. It looks like we'll be seeing Lyons vs Stark sooner than later.

