WWE Star Claims Recent Reports of Their Release Are Incorrect

When WWE's latest rounds of releases made its way to NXT and the WWE Performance Center last month Indian star Kavita Devi was named as one of the many wrestlers who got cut. Devi first arrived in WWE as a competitor in the 2017 Mae Young Classic and wound up signing with the company later that year. Her television appearances in the years that followed were limited (though she did compete in the WrestleMania Women's Battle Royal at WrestleMania 34) and she hadn't wrestled a match of any kind since July 2019. But in a new interview with The Hindustan Times, Devi clarified that her time with the WWE isn't over.

“I’ve read some of those reports, and they aren’t accurate," Devi said. "I have been back at home in India since January. My husband contracted Covid earlier this year and I needed to be here with my family, I chose not to go back to America. Everyone at WWE has been incredibly supportive, I am filled with gratitude for everything they have done for me. I have also had an ACL injury for over a year and have been unable to perform in the ring but WWE still supported me through all of that. They understand that India is where I need to be. We are working together on a new arrangement that allows me to be home, but still part of the WWE Universe.”

She then hinted at what she wants to do next for the company, saying, "India continues to be a very important market for WWE with some of the most passionate fans in the world. I will still be involved as an ambassador for WWE in India. In the future that may mean I am involved in scouting new talent or with WWE Live events, anything is possible. There are incredible Indian talent at WWE and I will continue to champion them here at home — including Sanjana George, from Kottayam, who recently signed a developmental contract at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando."

