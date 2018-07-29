WWE Pursing Legal Action Against Kelloggs Over Booty O’s Copycat

Kelloggs recently introduced a rainbow unicorn inspired cereal that WWE believes resembles New Day’s Booty-O’s. And apparently, it’s a contest WWE is prepared to take to a courtroom.

Wrestling Standard reports that WWE is compelled to take legal action against Kelloggs for the cereal gimmick infringement. Even more, this their claim may be more than just a unicorn coincidence. Per their report, Wrestling Standard writes that WWE had approached Kelloggs about producing and marketing The New Day treat. Those talks fizzle out and WWE opted to it all themselves.

At this moment there are no other details but apparent WWE had conversations with Quaker for a New Day-branded pancake mix—thus the trio’s recent infatuation with them. So if Quaker comes out with trombone shaped pancakes, WWE legal team will be in for a busy 2018.

While The New Day haven’t remarked Kellogg’s infringement, they did recently take a stand on Hulk Hogan’s return to WWE. While Hogan was only reinstated to the Hall of Fame, fans looked to New Day for a comment on this sensitive situation.

And their credit, they set an admirable example of how to deal with such a contentious situation