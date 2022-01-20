Kofi Kingston on How Much Longer He’ll Stay in WWE

Kofi Kingston is one of the most decorated wrestlers on WWE’s roster today. The New Day member has been under the company banner since 2006, and on top of being a former WWE Champion and Grand Slam Champion, he tied The Miz for winning the most titles of any WWE wrestler for the entire 2010s. But how much longer will Kingston keep going? He dived into that in a new interview with the Huntington Herald-Dispatch this week.

“Part of working smart is finding ways to entertain people. I realize part of the job is to put the body on the line,” Kingston said. “Old-time legends come back and have that little arch in the back. Man, that’s probably my future body. The body’s not supposed to do what we have to do. The WWE Universe is amazingly supportive. I’m willing to make that sacrifice.

“I’ll know when it’s time, I’ve done all I can do,” he added. “Not having fun anymore, when my body might give out or I might get fired tomorrow. All about the moment and enjoying the moment while I’m here. (If you’re) thinking about the end, you’re not enjoying this really unique experience. It takes away from the present. I’ll treasure these days, cherish this part of life and try to enjoy it as long as I can.”

2021 turned out to be a massive year for The New Day as Big E captured his first WWE Championship while Xavier Woods achieved his childhood dream of becoming King of the Ring. In a separate interview with the Bleav in Pro Wrestling podcast this week, Kingston reflected on E’s first reign (which ended back at Day 1 when he, just like Kingston, dropped the title to Brock Lesnar).

“We’re always the biggest critics of ourselves and you go back to criticisms and everything online, people giving us feedback on matches,” Kingston said (h/t Wrestling Inc.) “We’ve always taken pride in holding ourselves to the highest standard. Like, nobody is gonna hold us to a higher standard than we hold ourselves to. So, we expect nothing but the best of ourselves. Myself, [Xavier] Woods, and Big E, that’s just the way that we roll.”