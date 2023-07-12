WWE Fans Keep Finding LA Knight's Pre-WWE Acting Roles
LA Knight (real name Shaun Ricker) has become one of WWE's hottest stars since the start of 2023, doing so almost entirely off of his own raw charisma. Originally signed to WWE in 2013, Knight was released from developmental a year later and would find success in other companies as Eli Drake. This included a run as Impact World Champion in Impact Wrestling and an NWA World Tag Team Championship reign in the National Wrestling Alliance, which eventually propelled him to re-sign with WWE in 2021. But the former Million-Dollar Champion has actually done plenty of work outside of wrestling, as fans found out this week when various videos from Knight's acting roles re-emerged on Twitter.
You can see some of the best in the clip below. Just how far will Knight's newfound popularity take him? Could he be a champion as early as SummerSlam next month? Tell us your thoughts in the comments!
Nine-Nine!
Someone on TikTok found him in Brooklyn nine nine https://t.co/BNjND4T6Uw pic.twitter.com/JwOwqgofK9— Adrian (@AGenesect) July 12, 2023
Feels Like This One Needs Context...
WAS THERE A ROLE LA KNIGHT DIDN’T TURN DOWN?! pic.twitter.com/zf6qUHRhcC— A Kenny For Your Thoughts (@_kennythoughts) July 12, 2023
Fan Plant
LA Knight as a planted fan at Summerslam 2011. Come a long way from those days 🥲 pic.twitter.com/I6lzXE0nJr— Wrestlelamia.co.uk (@wrestlelamia) July 12, 2023
The Sasha Krew
When LA Knight was one of Sasha Banks’ bodyguards / Sasha Krew pic.twitter.com/knF22eI323— 𝗙𝗿𝗮𝗻𝗸 | 𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐋𝐮𝐊𝐚𝐢 𝐒𝐩𝐞𝐜𝐢𝐚𝐥 🤞🏽 (@THENEXTBlGTHlNG) July 12, 2023
Air Zombies!
The stuff I'm posting is not to diss LA Knight at all. The dude has paid his dues 10 times over. He deserves all the accolades and applause! I kind of stumbled upon this, and believe me, the man is absolutely goated! Some more LA Knight for y'all... Exhibit C pic.twitter.com/lHQwvJcaZN— LA Knightingale (@laknightingale) July 12, 2023
That Damn Overcharger!
LA Knight Car Shield pic.twitter.com/QWLcxvlCvF— Pro Wrestling Clips – WWE, AEW, ECW, WCW (@MagazinePics) July 12, 2023
An Old Aldi Ad
LA Knight shops at Aldi. YEAH! pic.twitter.com/7uSm6pbDAc— Wrestling News (@WrestlingNewsCo) July 11, 2023
They've Seen The Posts!
He's EVERYWHERE! pic.twitter.com/7s2R69yVlI— WWE (@WWE) July 12, 2023