WWE Fans Keep Finding LA Knight's Pre-WWE Acting Roles

LA Knight (real name Shaun Ricker) has become one of WWE's hottest stars since the start of 2023, doing so almost entirely off of his own raw charisma. Originally signed to WWE in 2013, Knight was released from developmental a year later and would find success in other companies as Eli Drake. This included a run as Impact World Champion in Impact Wrestling and an NWA World Tag Team Championship reign in the National Wrestling Alliance, which eventually propelled him to re-sign with WWE in 2021. But the former Million-Dollar Champion has actually done plenty of work outside of wrestling, as fans found out this week when various videos from Knight's acting roles re-emerged on Twitter.

You can see some of the best in the clip below. Just how far will Knight's newfound popularity take him? Could he be a champion as early as SummerSlam next month? Tell us your thoughts in the comments!