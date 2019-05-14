WWE Hits Lars Sullivan With Massive Fine for Previous Controversial Comments

WWE Superstar Lars Sullivan found himself in the news last week when a large collection of controversial posts he had made on online chatboards had gone viral on Reddit. The comments ranged form racist to sexist to homophobic, resulting in the NXT call-up having to issue a public apology.

“There is no excuse for the inappropriate remarks that I made years ago,” Sullivan wrote on Friday in a statement to Wrestling Inc. “They do not reflect my personal beliefs nor who I am today, and I apologize to anyone I offended.”

On Tuesday Fightful‘s Sean Ross Sapp reported that WWE responded to Sullivan’s past comments by hitting him with a $100,000 fine.

“WWE supports a culture of inclusion regardless of gender, race, religion or sexual orientation, and we are committed to embracing all individuals as demonstrated by the diversity of our employees, performers and fans worldwide,” WWE wrote in a statement to Fightful. “Dylan Miley (aka Lars Sullivan) will be fined $100,000 and required to complete sensitivity training for offensive commentary uncovered from his past. WWE will also facilitate meetings for Dylan with community organizations to foster further discussion around the power of social media and the impact of your words.”

Sullivan first began training with the WWE in 2013 and made his professional wrestling debut in March 2015 at a WrestleMania Axxess event. In April 2017 he finally debuted on NXT and was quickly established as a dominant monster. He wouldn’t suffer a pinfall loss until he tried and failed to win the NXT Championship against Aleister Black at NXT TakeOver: Chicago II. While promo packages for his jump to the main roster first started appearing in November, he would not appear on WWE television until the night after WrestleMania 35 when he attacked Kurt Angle. He’s since gone on to attack the likes of Matt and Jeff Hardy, Chag Gable and R-Truth, but has yet to compete in a match.

