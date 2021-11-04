WWE Fans Heartbroken Over Latest Superstar Releases

Following the WWE’s Investor Call which took place earlier today, the professional wrestling organization has released a number of superstars which has left fans stunned and heartbroken to see some of their favorite wrestlers being released by the company. With the list still increasing as the minutes pass, currently including the likes of Ember Moon, Keith Lee, Trey Baxter, Hit Row’s B-Fab, Jessi Kamea, Zayda Ramier, and Jeet Rama to name a few, many are left wondering just who will be left standing when the final names are listed.

2021 has seen World Wrestling Entertainment release some big names from their roster including the likes of Bray Wyatt, Ric Flair, Andrade, Braun Strowman, Aleister Black, and many others. Though many fans have discussed whether this might be part of a plan for Vince McMahon to make the company ready to sell, the official line from World Wrestling Entertainment has been to “cut costs,”

Videos by ComicBook.com

What do you think of the latest number of releases from the WWE? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of professional wrestling.

From One Superstar To Another

https://twitter.com/jonahishere/status/1456397236569624577?s=12

Fans Are Confused

https://twitter.com/CStaff96/status/1456398628847857669?s=20

Fans Are NOT Happy

https://twitter.com/DMcIver22/status/1456398622409609224?s=20

Beyond Disappointed

https://twitter.com/JustBC98/status/1456398619964215304?s=20

Come On!

https://twitter.com/iseeumon/status/1456398587559088132?s=20

Fans Are REALLY Not Happy

https://twitter.com/SabrinaHarleyy/status/1456398568428769282?s=20

Unbelievable

https://twitter.com/SMSishere32/status/1456398546350055424?s=20

WHY

https://twitter.com/JRojo1212/status/1456398540616335365?s=20

A Whole New Roster