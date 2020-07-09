Linda McMahon's Mother Evelyn Edwards Passes Away at 93

Stephanie McMahon took to Twitter on Thursday to announce that her grandmother and Linda McMahon's mother, Evelyn Edwards, died last week at the age of 93. McMahon wrote, "Last week my 93 yr old grandmother passed peacefully, surrounded by people who love her. One of the last things she said to me was, 'Let there be love'. Love is what heals us all. To anyone who is hurting or struggling, I send my love to you. #RIPMima Thank you for everything."

As of now Linda, Vince and Shane McMahon have all refrained from mentioning her passing on Twitter.

Edwards played a role in causing Linda to meet Vince back when they were teenagers, as she and Vince's mother (Victoria Askew) both worked at the same military base in Havelock, North Carolina.

