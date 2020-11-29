Liv Morgan Explains the Darker Persona She Originally Pitched to WWE for Her Return

✖

The WWE Network's documentary on SmackDown star Liv Morgan (titled Liv Forever) premiered on Sunday, and as part of the promotion for the special she sat down with Fox Sports' Ryan Satin for an interview. During the conversation Morgan was asked about her hiatus and the darker persona she teased debuting for her return to television. That persona never saw the light of day beyond a few vignettes, as Morgan returned during the Lana/Bobby Lashley wedding last year and eventually realigned with Ruby Riott as The Riott Squad.

"I basically wanted to use the experiences I've gone through, the struggles of my childhood and kind of use the character that I was trying to create as an outlet to express the darker feelings that I was feeling. The more sad emotions that I was feeling," Morgan said. So, I wanted to use this character as an outlet to express, maybe, suppressed emotions, you know? I just wanted to use this character as an outlet to show an opposite spectrum of Liv, you know? But, I'm very happy and bubbly and I just wanted the pitch for it to come on the opposite spectrum of that."

She also reflected on the return fans wound up seeing.

"It was crazy enough that I couldn't say no. You know, looking back, I've had mixed feelings on it, too. But, looking back on it, I just think everything happens for a reason, you know? And what we wanted to accomplish was to re-debut Liv in the biggest way possible. I definitely think that was accomplished. No one saw it coming. So, at the end of the day, I loved it and I'm grateful for it."