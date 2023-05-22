WWE: Update on Two Big Recent Injuries

WWE's Women's Division was recently hit with a pair of injuries as both Liv Morgan and Dakota Kai were hurt during a WWE Women's Tag Team Match involving Morgan, Raquel Rodriguez, Kai and Bayley. Morgan's injury was severe enough that she and Rodriguez had to be stripped of the women's tag titles and new champions won't be crowned until next week. The Wrestling Observer is now reporting that Morgan suffered a shoulder injury and the possibility of surgery is apparently still on the table.

Meanwhile, Dave Meltzer is now reporting that Kai suffered a torn ACL during that same match and will undergo surgery this week. The former tag champ previously suffered a torn ACL in 2019 back when she was in NXT.

Injury updates: Dakota Kai, Mark Davis, more https://t.co/g4bDng1Aex via @davemeltzerwon — The Grand Hug Poobah (@ptc1pez) May 22, 2023

The four-way tag match for the vacated tag titles will feature Bayley & Iyo Sky, Ronda Rousey & Shayna Baszler, Sonya Deville & Chelsea Green and Rodriguez and a mystery opponent (later revealed to by Shotzi). Bayley, who won the titles alongside Sasha Banks when they were first introduced and pushed for them behind the scenes, broke character and defended the titles' existence in a recent tweet.

"These titles have been through A LOT," she wrote. "The ones who've held them know the pride and sometimes the extreme struggle that comes with them. But we keep fighting for them, we take a stand for them. Through injuries, break ups and hopeful opportunities.....there's magic in there waiting."

WWE Night of Champions Full Card (As of Now)

World Heavyweight Championship: Seth Rollins vs. AJ Styles

Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championships: Kevin Owens & Sami Zayn vs. Roman Reigns & Solo Sikoa

WWE Intercontinental Championship: Gunther vs. Mustafa Ali

Raw Women's Championship: Bianca Belair vs. Asuka

Cody Rhodes vs. Brock Lesnar

