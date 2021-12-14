Liv Morgan Injury Update Following WWE Raw Attack

Liv Morgan, after being cheated out of her Raw Women’s Championship match with Becky Lynch last week, decided to call out “Big Time Becks” to a rematch at the Day 1 pay-per-view on this week’s Monday Night Raw. Lynch declined, prompting a brawl between the two. The champ eventually got the advantage and trapped Morgan’s arm between the ring post and the steel ringside steps, allowing her to repeatedly stomp on Morgan’s elbow. Seeing that her challenger now had an injury, Lynch accepted the challenge.

WWE provided an update following Raw, stating she suffered a deep bone bruise and a strained radial collateral ligament in her right arm. Obviously, the injury is for the storyline and will likely play into the finish of their next match.

As revealed on #RAWTalk, @YaOnlyLivvOnce has a deep bone bruise and a strained radial collateral ligament in her left arm.#WWERaw pic.twitter.com/eVdfFUV9wL — WWE (@WWE) December 14, 2021

Morgan spoke with ComicBook prior to her first match with Lynch and reflected on how much she’s grown over the past year. She said, “Oh my gosh, from the beginning of the year till now, I feel like I’m a different person. And I know we’re always evolving, we’re always growing, but I feel like a different person. I feel like I’m still evolving. It’s an even more different person as we speak. And so I’m just excited. I’m so excited to just see where this journey takes me and to see what happens next. I feel like Becky, I feel like she’s delusional. She’s become so wrapped up in herself and her persona and what she thinks she is that it’s just made her delusional. I did look up to Becky so much. I feel like we had a lot of similarities in our career and our journeys, and so I looked up to her when she found all her success becoming Becky Two Belts. Seeing her has been an inspiration to me, but she’s definitely changed, and I think we all see it and I think we can all agree.”

Check out the updated lineup for Day 1 below. The show will take place at the State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia on New Year’s Day.