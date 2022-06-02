WWE’s Liv Morgan Reveals Film Debut ‘The Kill Room’

WWE Superstar Liv Morgan is jumping to the world of movies, as today it was announced that the Monday Night Raw star will make her film debut in Yale Entertainment’s The Kill Room (via Deadline). The darkly comic thriller also stars Uma Thurman, Samuel L. Jackson, Joe Manganiello, Maya Hawke, Debi Mazar, Larry Pine, Dree Hemingway, and Leah McSweeney, and tells the story of a hitman named Reggie, played by Manganiello, who ends up becoming a major sensation, causing chaos in their money-laundering operation. Morgan will play an art purist who bemoans the vapidness of art dealers in the film, which is directed by Nicol Paone.

The Kill Room’s money laundering scheme is handled by Reggie, his boss (Jackson), and an art dealer played by Thurman, but things get more chaotic than normal when the scheme turns their hitman into an overnight sensation. Now the art dealer has to play the art world against the underworld, and you can imagine how smoothly that will go.

Paone is directing from Jonathan Jacobson’s script, and producers include Yale Productions’ Jordan Yale Levine, Jordan Beckerman, and Jon Keeyes, Idiot Savant Pictures’ Anne Clements, Paone, Thurman, Untilted Entertainment’s Dannielle Thomas and Jason Weinberg, Such Content’s William Rosenfeld, and BK Studios’ Bill Kenwright.

Executive producers include Robert Kapp, Scott Levenson, Jason Kringstein, Richard Switzer, Ian Niles, Philip W. Shaltz, Bradley Pilz, Michael J. Rothstein, Jesse Korman, Jeffrey Tussi, Michael and Jackie Palkovicz, Vishwas Hannurkar, Jay Burnley, Matthew Helderman, Luke Taylor, Nicholas Wirth, and David Gilbert. Great Escape will handle international sales and will co-rep U.S. rights with ICM Partners.

Morgan (real name Gionna Daddio) has been part of Monday Night Raw since the last WWE Draft and continues to be a fan favorite. This year alone she’s faced Becky Lynch for the Raw Women’s Championship and teamed with Rhea Ripley to contend for the Women’s Tag Team Championships. Most recently she’s teamed with Finn Balor and AJ Styles to take on her former Tag partner Ripley, Edge, and Damian Priest of Judgement Day.

